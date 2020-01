Muere a los 65 años el actor turco Recep Aktug, célebre por interpretar a Hilmi en 'Amor prohibido'

💙 #KTglobal , in difficult situations always wishes to respect the privacy of #Kıvanç, so we simply share 🆕 photo of him with brother #CemTatlıtuğ on their way to the funeral for fellow actor #RecepAktuğ.

May he #RIP 🙏#KıvançTatlıtuğ#AşkiMemnu. pic.twitter.com/ZFEi37XLDn