Los usuarios de Instagram elogian a Meaghan Kerr, una 'influencer' que se atreve a subir fotos "reales" en bikini

Meaghan Kerr, una mujer de 35 años procedente de Nueva Zelanda, se ha convertido en toda una influencer en Instagram, donde comparte fotos en bikini con las que se opone a la "publicidad depredadora para hacer dietas" que tan presente está en esta época del año.
En una de sus últimas publicaciones, Kerr, que cuenta con más de 27.000 seguidores, compartía una foto en bikini donde escribía: "Solo una chica gorda que vive su vida, riendo y divirtiéndose en la playa". Esta es la herramienta que usa esta mujer para criticar las presiones sociales que ejerce la publicidad para conseguir un cuerpo perfecto.
Just a rad fat babe living her life, laughing and having fun at the beach 💁🏽♀️ Anyone else feel bombarded with predatory advertising for diets and “wellness plans” and “new year, new you” gym memberships and detox/cleanse tea that makes you 💩 and all manner of other diet culture garbage at the moment? There’s always a lot of that around at this time of year so here’s a little something to shake up your feed 🌊 Today I went to the beach in possibly the most revealing bikini I’ve worn in a very long while, and I had a great time. The top basically has my cleavage on full show thanks to the lace up detailing (HELLO) and the bottoms ... are way lower than I’d usually wear. Normally I go for the “so high rise they come up to my tits” bikini bottoms so that my stomach, which is lopsided and saggy, is covered up and smoothed out. But I really wanted to feel the sun on my belly and the sea on my skin, so I put on a pair that has been sitting in a drawer for about two years with the tags still on. They don’t even cover my belly button, and you know what? I don’t care. I sat on the sand and had a picnic, I swam with my family, I soaked up the sunshine and had a great time. Looking forward to much more of this over summer. #psootd #plussizenz #fatgirlsummer
De esta forma, Meaghan ha recibido un aluvión de halagos en los comentarios de la publicación, donde se puede leer: "Absolutamente maravilloso", "Más de esto en 2020" o "¡Eres fantástica!".
La influencer, que aseguraba que antes siempre usaba bañadores que taparan más su tripa, hacía en otra de sus publicaciones un recordatorio para todas las personas a las que les afecta más directamente la publicidad masiva de dietas en esta época del año: "No tienes que cambiar tu cuerpo para conseguir un lugar en el mundo. Eres suficiente tal y como eres".
