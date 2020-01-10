Buscador avanzado

Los usuarios de Instagram elogian a Meaghan Kerr, una 'influencer' que se atreve a subir fotos "reales" en bikini

20minutos10.01.2020 - 19:31h
  • "Solo una chica gorda que vive su vida, riendo y divirtiéndose en la playa", escribe Meaghan en una publicación. 
La influencer de Instagram, Meaghan Kerr, posa en una de sus publicaciones en la playa.
La influencer de Instagram, Meaghan Kerr, posa en una de sus publicaciones en la playa.
Instagram / @Thisismeagankerr

Meaghan Kerr, una mujer de 35 años procedente de Nueva Zelanda, se ha convertido en toda una influencer en Instagram, donde comparte fotos en bikini con las que se opone a la "publicidad depredadora para hacer dietas" que tan presente está en esta época del año. 

En una de sus últimas publicaciones, Kerr, que cuenta con más de 27.000 seguidores, compartía una foto en bikini donde escribía: "Solo una chica gorda que vive su vida, riendo y divirtiéndose en la playa". Esta es la herramienta que usa esta mujer para criticar las presiones sociales que ejerce la publicidad para conseguir un cuerpo perfecto. 

De esta forma, Meaghan ha recibido un aluvión de halagos en los comentarios de la publicación, donde se puede leer: "Absolutamente maravilloso", "Más de esto en 2020" o "¡Eres fantástica!". 

La influencer, que aseguraba que antes siempre usaba bañadores que taparan más su tripa, hacía en otra de sus publicaciones un recordatorio para todas las personas a las que les afecta más directamente la publicidad masiva de dietas en esta época del año: "No tienes que cambiar tu cuerpo para conseguir un lugar en el mundo. Eres suficiente tal y como eres". 

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Cupón Aliexpress

7€ Cupón Aliexpress para tu Compra en Plaza

Código descuento Fnac

Descubre SIN IVA Tecnología, Hogar, Cultura y Ocio con Fnac

Código promocional El Corte Inglés

¡Rebajas! hasta 50% de Descuento en tus Artículos con El Corte Inglés

Código descuento Just Eat

Ofertas de hasta 25% para tus Pizzas a Domicilio con Just Eat

Código descuento Groupon

20% Código Descuento Groupon para tus Planes Locales favoritos

Cupón Carrefour

Elimina el IVA en Electrónica y Electrodomésticos comprando en Carrefour
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.