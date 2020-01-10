Avril Lavigne le dedica un mensaje a Justin Bieber en su lucha contra la enfermedad de Lyme

En pocos días, Justin Bieber ha logrado acaparar los titulares internacionales. Pero, por desgracia, no todos están relacionados con su vuelta a la música con el tema Yummy o con su estelar estreno en Tik Tok (con más de dos millones de seguidores en tres días).
El cantante anunció el pasado miércoles, 8 de enero, que padece la enfermedad de Lyme: una patología infecciosa provocada por una garrapata que puede tener graves consecuencias si no se trata a tiempo.
El cantante, que hasta el momento había intentado mantener en secreto su afección, utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para contestar a todos aquellos que comentaban sobre su evidente deterioro físico con formas despectivas. Sin embargo, las palabras de ánimo y de pronta recuperación han sido las que más han abundado, como demuestra el mensaje de la artista Avril Lavigne, quien –como otros tantos famosos–también padeció y superó esta enfermedad.
Today @JustinBieber shared that he has Lyme disease. There are too many people that have this debilitating disease! People I love and care about and many friends and fans I have crossed paths with. To everyone affected by Lyme, I want to tell you that there is HOPE. Because Lyme is a daily struggle, for the better part of two years, I was really sick and fighting for my life. Writing #HeadAboveWater helped me get through the worst of it, but the bad days still come and go. At the time, putting together my album saved my life. I needed to tell my story and to be able to share my experiences with others. Lyme disease is in all 50 states in the US and in EVERY country in the world, except Antarctica. It is a global pandemic but NOT a global priority. I never want others to suffer the way that I did, and because of that it is now my mission to raise awareness & funds that will help eradicate this life-altering disease. Portions of proceeds from every show on the rest of the #HeadAboveWater tour and merch sales will continue to go directly to Lyme disease. I will continue to fight and to support! @TheAvrilLavigneFoundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. We raise awareness and aid PREVENTION of the Lyme epidemic. We impact the lives of individuals and families affected by Lyme Disease through TREATMENT grants administered by our charitable partners; and we’ve aligned with @globallymealliance to accelerate scientific research. Please, JOIN US as we endeavor to educate people, prevent the spread of Lyme and find a cure. Our initiatives enable us to provide HOPE and expand the number of lives we’re able to transform. TOGETHER we can do this. #FightLyme #LymeIsReal #TheAvrilLavigneFoundation
"Justin Bieber ha compartido hoy que tiene la enfermedad de Lyme. Hay tanta gente en el mundo que sufre esta dolencia tan debilitadora, gente a la que quiero, amigos y fans que se han cruzado en mi camino. A todas aquellas personas que la padecen, quiero decirles que siempre hay esperanza", ha comenzado su alegato Lavigne, quien ha destacado que ella estuvo dos años luchando por su vida.
"Escribir Head Above Water (su último disco) me ayudó muchísimo a navegar por la peor parte del proceso, pero sigo teniendo malos días que he de sobrellevar. Pero en ese momento, me sirvió también poder contar mi historia y ayudar a otras personas en la misma situación que yo", ha aseverado la cantante para recordar que esta enfermedad está presente en todos los continentes –a excepción de la Antártida– y que es importante concienciar sobre ella para evitar daños mayores.
