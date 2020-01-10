Avril Lavigne le dedica un mensaje a Justin Bieber en su lucha contra la enfermedad de Lyme

En pocos días, Justin Bieber ha logrado acaparar los titulares internacionales. Pero, por desgracia, no todos están relacionados con su vuelta a la música con el tema Yummy o con su estelar estreno en Tik Tok (con más de dos millones de seguidores en tres días).

El cantante anunció el pasado miércoles, 8 de enero, que padece la enfermedad de Lyme: una patología infecciosa provocada por una garrapata que puede tener graves consecuencias si no se trata a tiempo.

El cantante, que hasta el momento había intentado mantener en secreto su afección, utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para contestar a todos aquellos que comentaban sobre su evidente deterioro físico con formas despectivas. Sin embargo, las palabras de ánimo y de pronta recuperación han sido las que más han abundado, como demuestra el mensaje de la artista Avril Lavigne, quien –como otros tantos famosos–también padeció y superó esta enfermedad.

"Justin Bieber ha compartido hoy que tiene la enfermedad de Lyme. Hay tanta gente en el mundo que sufre esta dolencia tan debilitadora, gente a la que quiero, amigos y fans que se han cruzado en mi camino. A todas aquellas personas que la padecen, quiero decirles que siempre hay esperanza", ha comenzado su alegato Lavigne, quien ha destacado que ella estuvo dos años luchando por su vida.

"Escribir Head Above Water (su último disco) me ayudó muchísimo a navegar por la peor parte del proceso, pero sigo teniendo malos días que he de sobrellevar. Pero en ese momento, me sirvió también poder contar mi historia y ayudar a otras personas en la misma situación que yo", ha aseverado la cantante para recordar que esta enfermedad está presente en todos los continentes –a excepción de la Antártida– y que es importante concienciar sobre ella para evitar daños mayores.