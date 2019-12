El Ejecutivo de Hong Kong admite que es "ineludible" el "encontrar soluciones" para desactivar las protestas en 2020

"I will listen humbly to find a way out," says Chief Exec. Carrie Lam in a New Year's message alongside top officials. "We can begin again together."#HongKong has been rocked by over six months of protest, with a fresh rally set for January 1. https://t.co/kmLJLFCnSX #2020 #NYEpic.twitter.com/siFsYwj8Pq