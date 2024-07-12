El remedio natural para combatir mosquitos este verano: los insectos odian este olor

La llegada del calor lleva consigo la proliferación de mosquitos y para combatirlos recurrimos a productos que contienen sustancia tóxicas como los repelentes y que, aunque acaban con los insectos, también son nocivas para el ser humano.
Ante esto, la tiktoker Brunchwithbabs ha compartido su truco natural para evitar las picaduras de mosquito durante el verano, que consiste en elaborar un repelente a base de canela y que denomina "aerosol de canela".
Para ello se necesitan dos cucharaditas de canela, cuatro tazas de agua tibia, un par de gotas de alcohol isopropílico y un par de gotas de jabón para platos, ha escrito en la descripción del vídeo que ha compartido en su cuenta de la red social.
@brunchwithbabs What is the one thing in your spice cabinet that can keep you bug and rodent free this summer? Yes! Cinnamon. Cinnamon naturally contains eugenol, an aromatic compound commonly found in traditional insect repellants. Here are three great uses for cinnamon this summer. 🦟Cinnamon Spray To keep the mosquitoes away, make my magic bug spray. INGREDIENTS: 2 teaspoons of cinnamon 4 cups of warm water a couple of drops of rubbing alcohol a couple of drops of dish soap INSTRUCTIONS: Mix cinnamon into the water and set it out for at least a few hours to steep — as if you were making tea. Strain out the liquid to ensure it doesn't clog up your spray bottle Pour cinnamon “tea” into a spray bottle then add the rubbing alcohol and dish soap. Shake to combine and spray. 🦟Fruit Fly Deterrent For a fruit fly free fruit bowl, just place a couple cinnamon sticks in your fruit bowl and you will be fruit fly free all summer long. 🦟Trash Can Protector Keep pests, maggots AND raccoons out of your trash cans with cinnamon. Just sprinkle a light layer at the bottom of the trash can and don’t forget the lid. Those critters hate the smell and the powdery texture of cinnamon #bugs #summertips #mosquito ♬ original sound - Babs
En cuanto a su elaboración, hay que mezclar la canela en el agua y dejarla reposar "durante al menos unas horas, como si estuviera haciendo té". Después, hay que colar el líquido para que no obstruya la botella que se utilizará como spray.
Seguidamente, se debe verter la mezcla de canela y agua en la botella para agregar en ella el alcohol y el jabón para platos. Una vez introducidos, hay que agitarlo para que se combinen y estará listo para rociarlo sobre la piel.
"La canela contiene naturalmente eugenol, un compuesto aromático que se encuentra comúnmente en los repelentes de insectos tradicionales", ha explicado la mujer, añadiendo que los insectos odian el olor de esta especia.
Comentarios