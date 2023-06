Detenido el sospechoso de un atentado tras dejar un rastro de cartas de Pokémon

A joint investigation between the OSFM, @AberdeenPDMD & @ATFBaltimore resulted in the arrest of an Aberdeen man after a series of explosions the past month.



Pokémon cards helped in identifying Jeremiah E. Burnette. He was charged w/ possessing & using explosive devices. https://t.co/1VR1znyDEa pic.twitter.com/aIDolN2Yii