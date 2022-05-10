Tommy, la tortuga 'racista' que odia el color negro y desata su ira contra él atacándolo a cabezazos

Si las Tortugas Ninja quisieran empezar a ser un quinteto, podrían contar con Tommy. Nunca un reptil había sido tan violento como él, y mucho menos tan selectivo.
Esta tortuga, con más de 250.000 seguidores en TikTok, ha llamado la atención en las redes por su curioso comportamiento frente a un determinado color: el negro.
Su dueño le ha puesto frente a diferentes retos, y en todos ellos ha terminado dirigiéndose con furia al color negro para golpearlo con fiereza.
@phatonions Tommy V. Shoe: White shoe circle (Disclaimer: Tommy was not hurt in the making of this video) #fyp #tortoise #tommyshellby #fatonions #headbutt #headbuttingtortoise #viral #funny #shoe ♬ original sound - Fat Onions
@phatonions Tommy Shellby V. Black and White Shoe (Also my knee) (Disclaimer Tommy was not hurt in the making of this video) #fyp #tortoise #tommyshellby #fatonions #headbutt #headbuttingtortoise #viral #funny #shoe ♬ original sound - Fat Onions
@phatonions Reply to @chocolate__milk._ Tommy V. White based shoe tower (Disclaimer: Tommy was not hurt/abused in this video!) #fyp #viral #funny #tortoise #TommyShellby #fatonions #shoe ♬ original sound - Fat Onions
@phatonions Tommy Shellby V. Black or White Sock? (Disclaimer: Tommy was not hurt in the making of this video) #fyp #tortoise #tommyshellby #fatonions #headbutt #headbuttingtortoise #viral #funny ♬ original sound - Fat Onions
Tommy ha esquivado obstáculos hechos con zapatillas blancas para acercarse a un zapato negro; ha derribado una torre con tal de alcanzarlo; ha intentado meter la cabeza por una valla para morderlo; ha preferido darle cabezazos a un calcetín negro que a uno blanco...
Lo cierto es que, en otros vídeos, su dueño le ha hecho elegir entre una zapatilla roja, gris o azul y ha terminado embistiendo las dos últimas, tras muchas dudas.
May 6, 2022
I see no changes. pic.twitter.com/8TktwHbup4— No Context Dr.Umar (@nocontextdrumar) May 7, 2022
The trilogy. pic.twitter.com/SlYfM9DWoh— No Context Dr.Umar (@nocontextdrumar) May 7, 2022
Pero parece que su gran fijación es, sobre todo, el color negro, y un tuitero ha reaccionado a ello con ironía, haciendo referencia a que el animal parece racista.
