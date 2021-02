Sobrevuelan la empresa de 'trading' Robinhood con el mensaje "Chúpame mis partes" tras el suceso con GameStop

It's happening. At 3-4:30pm PST a plane will be flying a banner over San Francisco that says



"SUCK MY NUTS ROBINHOOD"



and I slid the pilot some extra $$ to circle right above RobinHood's HQ for a while. Go take some photos, I don't even live there 😂



Here’s the flight path: pic.twitter.com/iti3ik4or9