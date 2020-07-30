Un gatito recién nacido logra caminar gracias a unas tablillas hechas con palitos del médico

En muchas ocasiones llegan a los refugios animales en muy malas condiciones que necesitan ayuda veterinaria urgente, sin embargo los recursos son limitados o el animal en cuestión es muy pequeño, y necesitan improvisar.
En esta situación se vieron los voluntarios de Arizona Humane Society’s, donde un pequeño gatito llamado Zion de apenas 5 días llegó a sus instalaciones a la unidad de Cuidados Intensivos para Biberones, ya que no podía usar del todo sus patas traseras y eso le impedía caminar.
El personal de la UCI estaba decidido a poner a Zion sobre sus cuatro patas, por lo que le hicieron pequeñas férulas caseras con bajalenguas, gasas y cinta adhesiva para mantener sus patitas firmes.
Con paciencia, después de una semana, el pequeño gatito comenzó a usar sus patas traseras con normalidad y pudo reunirse con el resto de su camada. Actualmente, Zion cuenta con 8 semanas de edad y está totalmente recuperado en una casa de acogida a la espera de una familia que le de todo su amor.
La historia de Zion está basada en la superación, en como este pequeño gato ha podido salir adelante gracias al trabajo de los voluntarios que velan por los animales y cuyo trabajo no está reconocido lo suficiente.
Zion, an orphaned 5-day-old kitten, was born unable to walk. In addition to needing round-the-clock care in AHS' Bottle Baby Kitten ICU to survive without his mother, he was badly knuckling on his back feet and unable to use his legs normally. . While receiving care from the dedicated staff and volunteers of this 24-hour intensive care unit, Zion especially tugged at the staff’s heartstrings who were determined to try to help him walk again. Thanks to innovative thinking from the veterinary technician team, they fashioned together tiny splints out of a tongue depressor, gauze, medical wrap bandages and tape in hopes of giving him a chance to live a normal life. After a little more than a week with his special splints, continued care and lots of love, Zion began using his back legs normally and was able to rejoin the rest of his littermates in an AHS Foster Hero home! . Zion, now 8-weeks old, is showing what a second chance at life truly means as he continues healing in his foster home and awaits his nearing adoption day. He plays with his kitten and human siblings and will even fall asleep in his foster sister’s arms while helping her improve her reading skills. Zion is just one of more than 1,300 orphaned kittens who have already been rescued and treated in AHS’ Bottle Baby ICU and Kitten Nursery this year, thanks to the support of the community. . As a private non-profit, AHS solely relies on donations to rescue, heal and adopt nearly 18,000 of the Valley’s sick, injured and abused pets each year. Thanks to a generous donation by an anonymous AHS supporter, all donations up to $25,000 are now being matched and will help twice as many Valley pets like Zion! For more information or to have your donation doubled, visit azhumane.org/summer2020 or click the link in our bio 🐾❤️
