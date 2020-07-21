Una mujer que no sabía que estaba embaraza da a luz de repente y tras correr siete kilómetros

Charlotte Wheeler-Smith es una joven británica aficionada al deporte que vive con su novio en Ámsterdam, Países Bajos. Allí le gusta salir a correr y hacer ejercicio regularmente. El pasado junio se llevó la sorpresa de su vida.

Tras hacer una carrera de siete kilómetros llegó al piso de su novio y comenzó a sentir unos fuertes dolores abdominales. La joven fue al médico, que descartó patologías graves y lo atribuyó a un problema de gases.

De vuelta en casa, la mujer de 31 años rompió aguas. Según ella misma declaró, ni siquiera sabía que estaba embarazada. Y de no saber que lo estaba pasó a tener su propio bebé en brazos en cuestión de minutos.

Porque Charlotte Wheeler-Smith dio a luz en el psio de su novio Dominic y además con un gran susto, no sólo el del propio parto inesperado, sino porque la pequeña bebé, a la que han llamado Evelyn Rose, no respiraba.

La madre le practicó maniobras de respiración cardiopulmonar hasta que llegaron los servicios de emergencia.

Tras unos días ingresada la pequeña se recuperó del todo y pudo ir a casa con sus aún sorprendidos padres. Según contaron al programa Good Morning Britain el nacimiento de la pequeña ha sido una conmoción para toda la familia, que recibió a la nueva miembro sin previo aviso, pero con cariño.

En su cuenta de Instagram la inesperada mamá hablaba del suceso: "En este cuerpo creció una hermosa niña y yo ni siquiera lo sabía. Mi cuerpo me dijo exactamente cómo dar a luz, ya que mi única educación había sido ver un episodio de One Born Every Minute".