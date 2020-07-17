Buscador avanzado

Mimi Choi es la reina del 'body paint' y sus trampantojos la han convertido en una superestrella de Instagram

20minutos  17.07.2020 - 12:20h
  • La artista llegó a maquillar a Ezra Miller para la MET Gala donde el actor impactó con su presencia.
  • La artista coreana Dain Yoon eleva el maquillaje a la categoría de arte, un trampantojo entre pintura y realidad
Mimi Choi es una de las grandes artistas del 'body paint'.
mimles/INSTAGRAM

Mimi Choi es una artista que se ha forjado un nombre y una reputación gracias al trabajo que comparte en sus redes sociales, como Instagram. La virtuosa mujer ha convertido su rostro en su mejor lienzo.

Choi ganó su fama por los increíbles trampantojos que subía a Instagram con una técnica y habilidad impecables, producto del trabajo duro que tanto ha inspirado a otros artistas.

Esta reina del maquillaje nació en Macao (China), aunque actualmente es residente en Vancouver. Choi cuenta que busca la inspiración en la obra de Dalí o M. C. Escher -grandes maestros del surrealismo y el impresionismo- dando lugar a trampantojos tan impresionantes como los que crea y que la llevaron a poder maquillar a Ezra Miller para la Met Gala donde dejó impresionado a todo el que se cruzó con el por su maquillaje.

Después de labrarse una reputación gracias a su rostro, la artista se está enfocando en otras partes del cuerpo, principalmente sus brazos y piernas, con resultados igual de espectaculares.

Choi, con más de 1 millón de seguidores en Instagram, maravilla a sus fans con ilusiones ópticas fuera de lo normal y con el realismo que caracteriza a la artista. En sus piernas, brazos, dedos o boca, pintará espejismos que te harán mirar dos veces para ser capaz de separar la fantasía de la realidad.

Al mirar su pierna convertida en una barra de pan, o rota como si fuera de porcelana, muchos podrían pensar que se trata de algún tipo de retoque fotográfico, pero lo único que utiliza Choi es sus manos, pintura y talento.

