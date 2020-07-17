Mimi Choi es la reina del 'body paint' y sus trampantojos la han convertido en una superestrella de Instagram

Mimi Choi es una artista que se ha forjado un nombre y una reputación gracias al trabajo que comparte en sus redes sociales, como Instagram. La virtuosa mujer ha convertido su rostro en su mejor lienzo.
Choi ganó su fama por los increíbles trampantojos que subía a Instagram con una técnica y habilidad impecables, producto del trabajo duro que tanto ha inspirado a otros artistas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is #makeup • A forever kind of girl 🩸 — see stories for videos. The hole in the face optical illusion was done using my @mehronmakeup MIMI CHOI ILLUSION PALETTE! 🎨 From May 7-May 10, get 30% off my palette by using Code MIMI30 at checkout at www.mehron.com. US only, while supplies last! 🇺🇸 Beauty Products: @nyxcosmetics Vivid Brights Liner in Vivid Fire @makeupforever Aqua XL Color Paint in M-72 @armanibeauty Ecstasy Lacquer in 400 @stilacosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Beso Majorly inspired by an optical illusion tattoo by @mattpehrsontattoos and @secret_buttholes.
Esta reina del maquillaje nació en Macao (China), aunque actualmente es residente en Vancouver. Choi cuenta que busca la inspiración en la obra de Dalí o M. C. Escher -grandes maestros del surrealismo y el impresionismo- dando lugar a trampantojos tan impresionantes como los que crea y que la llevaron a poder maquillar a Ezra Miller para la Met Gala donde dejó impresionado a todo el que se cruzó con el por su maquillaje.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Thank you to everyone who has voted in our polls the past few days🙌🏻 We are down to THREE and the power is in your hands👑✨ Write in the comments the name of who you think deserves the title! Please note: Both cisgender and non-binary individuals have been included🖤 #metgala #thepeoplehavespoken UPDATE: Due to an overwhelming number of comments we have decided to take the FINAL vote to a poll of our story! You have 24 hours!
Después de labrarse una reputación gracias a su rostro, la artista se está enfocando en otras partes del cuerpo, principalmente sus brazos y piernas, con resultados igual de espectaculares.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is #bodypaint • Connections that don’t require you to walk on eggshells to get a point across. Connections that don’t require you to sacrifice your peace to protect feelings or egos. Connections that don’t require you to distance your self, from yourself. Connections like this. — @iambrillyant Inspired by ”Woman of Substance” by Octavio Ocampo. Used @makeupforeverca @makeupforeverofficial Color Creams, @mehronmakeup Mimi Choi Illusion Palette and Paradise Face and Body Makeup for this. Took 5 hours.
Choi, con más de 1 millón de seguidores en Instagram, maravilla a sus fans con ilusiones ópticas fuera de lo normal y con el realismo que caracteriza a la artista. En sus piernas, brazos, dedos o boca, pintará espejismos que te harán mirar dos veces para ser capaz de separar la fantasía de la realidad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is #makeup 🍞 I LOAF YOU DOUGH MUCH. 💛🍞 Tag a friend who loves bread. 🥖 This is another theme collaboration with digital artist @sibmount. We decided to draw inspiration from the same reference photos of real bread loaves and surprise each other with our creations. Follow @sibmount and check out his 🍞 digital artwork in a few hours! I’ll be posting our reference photos and more of my process in my stories❣️ This is in no way intended to promote self-harm. It is simply an artistic expression. Products: @mehronmakeup Mimi Choi Illusion Palette @kryolanofficial Aquacolors @limecrimemakeup Venus II Eyeshadow Palette @nyxcosmetics Pure White Eyeliner @makeupforever Artist Color Pencils
Al mirar su pierna convertida en una barra de pan, o rota como si fuera de porcelana, muchos podrían pensar que se trata de algún tipo de retoque fotográfico, pero lo único que utiliza Choi es sus manos, pintura y talento.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is #bodypaint • HEAD OVER PEELS FOR YOU. 🍌💛 Tag someone you’re bananas for. 🍌 ONLINE MASTERCLASS with @delamaracademy on May 29, 2020 (10AM PST/6PM BST/1PM EST) 🖌🎨👩🏻💻 — Want to learn how I conceptualize and paint my illusion art? Join my online masterclass with @delamaracademy this coming Friday where I’ll be demonstrating illusion art fundamentals and creating a new look through Zoom! Head over to @delamaracademy’s link in bio to sign up now! 🔥 Products: @mehronmakeup Mimi Choi Illusion Palette @mehroncanada Fantasy FX Cream Makeup @makeupforever Flash Case @kryolanofficial Variety Eyeshadow Compact in Bright @nyxcosmetics Vivid Brights in Vivid Fire This is a variation of my previous banana arm illusion makeup that was inspired by the digital art of @sibmount.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Approaching month 3 like... 👹 • Which Quaranmi would you have a social distance picnic with and why? (1-10) ONLINE MASTERCLASS with @delamaracademy on May 29, 2020 (10AM PST/6PM BST/1PM EST) 🖌🎨👩🏻💻 — Want to learn how I conceptualize and paint my illusion art? Join my online masterclass with @delamaracademy this coming Friday where I’ll be demonstrating illusion art fundamentals and creating a new look through Zoom! Head over to @delamaracademy’s link in bio to sign up now! 🔥 “The reason why you want everything that you want, is because you think you will feel really good when you get there. But, if you don’t feel good on your way to there, you can’t get there. You have to learn to make the best out of what is — while you’re reaching for more.” — Abraham-Hicks
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is #makeup. | Attached to nothing, open to everything. — swipe to see how this looks from the wrong angle. Products: @mehronmakeup Mimi Choi Illusion Palette @makeupforeverofficial Aqua XL Ink Liner in M-26 @suvabeauty Hydra Liner in Snow Queen @diormakeup On Stage Liner in Vinyl Black @morphebrushes Pastel Matte Lipstick in Wonder @kvdveganbeauty Everlasting Lip Liner in Saint @kevynaucoin Skin Enhancer @cozzettebeauty Infinite Blush Palette
Comentarios