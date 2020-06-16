Buscador avanzado

Este es Benny Harlem, el hombre con un pelo de récord que ha impresionado a los peluqueros más escépticos

20minutos  16.06.2020 - 12:32h
Fotografía de Benny Harlem.
bennyharlem/INSTAGRAM

Benny Harlem es un hombre de California cuyo pelo ha tenido un gran éxito en las redes sociales gracias a su impresionante afro. Esta melena, junto con el gran mimo con el que la cuida le han hecho conseguir el Guinness World Record del Hi-top fade más largo del mundo.

El ahora artista y modelo, saltó a la fama en 2016 cuando las fotos de increíble afro se volvieron virales en las redes sociales. Además, el hecho de que su hija Jaxyn, quien obviamente heredó sus genes capilares, también apareciera en la mayoría de estas fotos, solo las hizo más populares.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

"Hi Mr. King Benny Harlem!! Ok you don't me and you don't know this but you changed my Life. In the middle of 2016 Me and my boyfriend went to the Hospital to terminate a pregnancy, I was crying all morning and could hardly get out of bed because I just felt like I was guilty or something! I felt like I had to do this though my boyfriend was looking for work looking for work, we both was staying with my mom and money was tight, so you know .. it was the only thing to do. Me and boyfriend got to the hospital checked in and waited in the waiting room. while we were waiting my boyfriend was on his Instagram and this picture of you and your family came up out of nowhere. First he started crying and he put his hand over his face, I keep asking him what's wrong? What's wrong? He looked at me and said " I'm about to make my first decision for my child and as a parent" He grabbed me up and rushed us both out the Hospital. Fast forward to today Your the reason why he has more drove your the reason why he got a job 6 months later and put us in our own apartment. your also the reason why Malika Tia Johnson is here today a healthy baby girl. When we have a son we plan to name him after Benny harlem , The man that saved his big sisters life. Can't thank you enough!! Don't ever stop your Art or your message for NOBODY!!!! EVER!!! Cause you changed our lives! Love you Benny" - Elaina Via Facebook (Photographer Landon Moreau Art Director Benny Harlem)

Una publicación compartida de Benny Harlem (@bennyharlem) el

Harlem siempre ha sido defensor del pelo natural en personas negras, y ha inculcado el mismo tipo de amor en su hija desde muy pequeña. Para mantener su pelo sano y con brillo, Benny dice que él y su hija solo usan champú natural que hacen en casa, usando ingredientes naturales.

"Miro nuestro cabello como si fuera una planta. La mayoría de las plantas necesitan ingredientes naturales para crecer y mantenerse con vida, y sinceramente, nuestras almas y nuestros cuerpos necesitan lo mismo", dijo Benny a XO Necole.

En el 2018, Harlem fue reconocido por el LibroGuinness de los Récords por tener el peinado hi-top fade alto más alto del mundo, que en ese momento medía la friolera de más de 50 centímetros. Gracias a esto su fama se disparó aun más, llegando a conseguir medio millón de seguidores en Instagram

Por desgracia, a finales de ese mismo año, Benny Harlem fue acusado de  estafar a sus seguidores vendiendo kits de cuidado capilar tremendamente caros que, supuestamente, compró mucho más baratos en varias tiendas y solo les cambió las etiquetas. 

Al parecer, el influencer estaba pidiendo 399 dólares por kit y justificando el precio al afirmar que estaba viajando a África para recoger los ingredientes él mismo.

Después del escándalo, y aunque nunca se comprobó si les estaba estafando o no, Harlem se alejó de las redes sociales durante un año. Desde entonces publica alguna foto de forma esporádica.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

It's Sunday. Give Grace.

Una publicación compartida de Benny Harlem (@bennyharlem) el

