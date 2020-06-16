Este es Benny Harlem, el hombre con un pelo de récord que ha impresionado a los peluqueros más escépticos

Benny Harlem es un hombre de California cuyo pelo ha tenido un gran éxito en las redes sociales gracias a su impresionante afro. Esta melena, junto con el gran mimo con el que la cuida le han hecho conseguir el Guinness World Record del Hi-top fade más largo del mundo.
El ahora artista y modelo, saltó a la fama en 2016 cuando las fotos de increíble afro se volvieron virales en las redes sociales. Además, el hecho de que su hija Jaxyn, quien obviamente heredó sus genes capilares, también apareciera en la mayoría de estas fotos, solo las hizo más populares.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
"Hi Mr. King Benny Harlem!! Ok you don't me and you don't know this but you changed my Life. In the middle of 2016 Me and my boyfriend went to the Hospital to terminate a pregnancy, I was crying all morning and could hardly get out of bed because I just felt like I was guilty or something! I felt like I had to do this though my boyfriend was looking for work looking for work, we both was staying with my mom and money was tight, so you know .. it was the only thing to do. Me and boyfriend got to the hospital checked in and waited in the waiting room. while we were waiting my boyfriend was on his Instagram and this picture of you and your family came up out of nowhere. First he started crying and he put his hand over his face, I keep asking him what's wrong? What's wrong? He looked at me and said " I'm about to make my first decision for my child and as a parent" He grabbed me up and rushed us both out the Hospital. Fast forward to today Your the reason why he has more drove your the reason why he got a job 6 months later and put us in our own apartment. your also the reason why Malika Tia Johnson is here today a healthy baby girl. When we have a son we plan to name him after Benny harlem , The man that saved his big sisters life. Can't thank you enough!! Don't ever stop your Art or your message for NOBODY!!!! EVER!!! Cause you changed our lives! Love you Benny" - Elaina Via Facebook (Photographer Landon Moreau Art Director Benny Harlem)
Harlem siempre ha sido defensor del pelo natural en personas negras, y ha inculcado el mismo tipo de amor en su hija desde muy pequeña. Para mantener su pelo sano y con brillo, Benny dice que él y su hija solo usan champú natural que hacen en casa, usando ingredientes naturales.
"Miro nuestro cabello como si fuera una planta. La mayoría de las plantas necesitan ingredientes naturales para crecer y mantenerse con vida, y sinceramente, nuestras almas y nuestros cuerpos necesitan lo mismo", dijo Benny a XO Necole.
En el 2018, Harlem fue reconocido por el LibroGuinness de los Récords por tener el peinado hi-top fade alto más alto del mundo, que en ese momento medía la friolera de más de 50 centímetros. Gracias a esto su fama se disparó aun más, llegando a conseguir medio millón de seguidores en Instagram
Por desgracia, a finales de ese mismo año, Benny Harlem fue acusado de estafar a sus seguidores vendiendo kits de cuidado capilar tremendamente caros que, supuestamente, compró mucho más baratos en varias tiendas y solo les cambió las etiquetas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Dear Benny Harlem, My name is Leroy. I haven't seen my Daughters since they was both babies. One is 8 and the other is 10. I'm now 34 and I live in Raleigh NC. Only one city away from my girls. I never knew my father at all. My mother was a drug addict and left me in our apartment alone for 4 days until the neighbors broke in and took me in when I was 4 years old. On Father's Day I saw your message to fathers on a blog and then I saw your Instagram. Bro I cried for hours looking at the pictures with you and your pretty daughter. It inspired me to get in contact with my children as soon as I could. I found their Aunts on Facebook and received a message back on my Monday and guess what? Benny she set it up for me to finally reunite with my kids on the 4th! I'm so happy and relieved to have a second chance. Benny I'm sending this email to say your a Hero and sent from God himself I never thought Id have the courage to wanna raise them up. but you inspired me to be a great man like you. You changed my life forever and I feel like you saved my two little girls lives by inspiring me to come back home to them. Benny Harlem I have a plan and I'm working on getting a second job to support my girls. I promise God and You Benny that i will never leave them ever again. The world needs you man. Thank you Benny." Leroy From Raleigh NC -
Al parecer, el influencer estaba pidiendo 399 dólares por kit y justificando el precio al afirmar que estaba viajando a África para recoger los ingredientes él mismo.
Después del escándalo, y aunque nunca se comprobó si les estaba estafando o no, Harlem se alejó de las redes sociales durante un año. Desde entonces publica alguna foto de forma esporádica.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Until the mass selling/deportation of black Africans to the Americans, males would wear their hair long The longer the hair in a male, the more “wisdom” and wiser he was assumed to be. Because curly kinky hair takes many years to manifest a long length, hair length was thus often used to gauge a tribesman’s life experience and social position within the tribe. Once black slaves were taken to the Americas, these slaves were denied from practicing their traditions and regional African folklore. As part of being denied from practicing their tribal traditions, black women and men were mandated to keep their hair short which was usually trimmed by either the slave owner himself or a slave who had earned a wider amount of freedom within the slave property. #BennyHarlemPositivity #BennyHarlemLovePeace
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Dear men, We have to get out of our feelings and get out of our own way .. To create a way .. To create a secured anointed path for our women and our children. They need us more you think they do. #30DaysOfForgiveness Thank You @darealterrencedavidson @tddashiki For The styling And pieces
Comentarios