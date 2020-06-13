Buscador avanzado

Freddie Mercury protagoniza un vídeo inédito que se hace viral en Instagram

20minutos  13.06.2020 - 11:00h
  • Una fanática de Queen publicó las imágenes en Instagram.
  • El vídeo fue grabado tras el famoso concierto en Live Aid.
Freddie Mercury en un vídeo viral
Freddie Mercury en un vídeo viral
Freddie_mrcry/INSTAGRAM

El cantante de la famosa bandaQueen, Freddie Mercury, se ha convertido en la estrella de Instagram, junto a sus compañeros de grupo, a raíz de un vídeo viral publicado en la red social.

Tras 20 años desde su fallecimiento, el británico ha sorprendido a sus fans en un divertido clip de apenas 20 segundos en el que aparece con sus socios en una fiesta en 1985, donde grabaron One Vision, uno de los temas del mítico álbum A King of Magic.

Una seguidora fanática de la banda fue la artífice del fenómeno viral y quién explica en el post que las imágenes fueron tomadas tras el concierto en Live Aid. "Después de esa actuación espectacular en Live Aid, volvieron a entrar al estudio con una energía renovada. Regresaron a Múnich y pasaron mucho tiempo trabajando sin distraerse, a diferencia de veces anteriores", comenta en la publicación de Instagram.

Publicada el pasado 4 de mayo, la publicación acumula ya más de 17.000 likes y cientos de comentarios.

