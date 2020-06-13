Freddie Mercury protagoniza un vídeo inédito que se hace viral en Instagram

El cantante de la famosa bandaQueen, Freddie Mercury, se ha convertido en la estrella de Instagram, junto a sus compañeros de grupo, a raíz de un vídeo viral publicado en la red social.
Tras 20 años desde su fallecimiento, el británico ha sorprendido a sus fans en un divertido clip de apenas 20 segundos en el que aparece con sus socios en una fiesta en 1985, donde grabaron One Vision, uno de los temas del mítico álbum A King of Magic.
Una seguidora fanática de la banda fue la artífice del fenómeno viral y quién explica en el post que las imágenes fueron tomadas tras el concierto en Live Aid. "Después de esa actuación espectacular en Live Aid, volvieron a entrar al estudio con una energía renovada. Regresaron a Múnich y pasaron mucho tiempo trabajando sin distraerse, a diferencia de veces anteriores", comenta en la publicación de Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
💥 The One Vision Release Party 💥 👉 Freddie having fun with his friends is one of the best things there is and a song like One Vision definitely deserves a big party! 🎊 I hope you enjoy this footage, cause we’re so blessed with it. Just look at how adorable they are ❤️ 💿 Queen was inspired to write this by their Live Aid appearance in 1985 - millions of people sharing one vision of a better world. When the band was approached to perform at Live Aid, they were in a rut and reticent to appear. But after their show-stopping performance, they re-entered the studio with renewed energy. They were back in Munich (a place they had previously hit trouble during the Hot Space sessions), but this time spent a lot of time working in the studio, not being distracted by drugs or other distractions - unlike the earlier sessions. 🎙 All four band members helped writing this. Most Queen songs were written separately, mostly out of a desire to keep writing credits to themselves - Brian May has often hinted in interviews that he was quite possessive of his own songs. But this also made sure their songs didn't all sound alike. The idea of writing a song together came from Freddie. He rang the other three members and asked them to come to the studio, where the writing and recording sessions were taped 🎶
Publicada el pasado 4 de mayo, la publicación acumula ya más de 17.000 likes y cientos de comentarios.
