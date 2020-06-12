Buscador avanzado

Una pareja viaja al rededor del mundo recreando las escenas más icónicas de películas famosas

20minutos  12.06.2020 - 11:33h
Recreación de una escena de La La Land.
Recreación de una escena de La La Land.
FSP/LIONGATE

Robin Lachhein y Judith Schneider son una pareja Alemana con un hobby bastante especial, y es que en vacaciones les encanta recrear escenas de series y películas míticas.

Al principio solo enseñaban las fotos a sus amigos, pero viendo como las disfrutaban y se reían, decidieron publicarlas en Instagram donde ganaron mucha popularidad.

Ambos se conocieron en el cumpleaños de un amigo hace 10 años, y han estado recreando escenas de películas durante seis. Calculan que han fotografiado más de 70 escenas hasta la fecha.

Según cuentan a Insider, dicen que reciben muchos comentarios en sus publicaciones sobre si trabajan de eso, pero Lachhein es ingeniero mecánico y Schneider trabaja en una estación de radio y quieren reiterar que recrear escenas de TV y películas al rededor del mundo es solo un pasatiempo.

Al parecer, son muy exigentes a la hora de elegir la película. "Siempre pensamos que debería ser una buena película o una buena serie de televisión, no queremos tomar una foto de una escena de una película que no sea buena", dijo Lachhein. 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

This time we have been in the USA to visit the filming location of Forrest Gump! It is our first picture with people we met there...so the photo shooting was very exciting 😁 . Location: Run Forrest, Run!", a famous quote and quite famous place! You can clearly see the Monument Valley Area with the beautiful red sand and stones. It is a very long road in Arizona and really hot out there...and it was October 😅 The silhouette of the huge rocks in the background is exactly the same, only the sign is new 😃 . . Clothes: We didn't have a cap like Forrest. So Judith draw the company logo 😁 The jacket was from a friend. Thanks to @anubis.hes and sorry for sweating. It was very hot 😅 . . Actors: The problem was the crowd of people behind Forrest Gump. So we asked some guys from Thailand if they want to be our shooting partner. They were very ambitious to get a perfect photo 😅 A special thanks for your great support!! @namekesara @kch._.m @smioroa @wonatz @23mariott @kittaploy Whole making-of 👉🏼 instastory And @tomhanks, we hope you like the photo 😊 Original photo: Paramount Pictures #USA #Arizona #MonumentValley #desert #forrestgump #tomhanks #traveller #hiking #roadtrip #secretfamousplaces #travellog #travellust #adventure #love #castaway #bubbagump #robinwright #westcoast #nationalpark #america #amerika #theus #california #travelphotography #marathon #runforrestrun #visitarizona #arizonaisgorgeous #see_arizona

Una publicación compartida de Secret Famous Places (@secretfamousplaces) el

Se esfuerzan por encontrar escenas con un actor masculino y femenino, lo que dicen que es más difícil de lo que parece. Para recrear una escena de El señor de los anillos, Judith tuvo que interpretar al apuesto Legolas.

Además, también comentan que es complicado encontrar la localización. Por ejemplo, una vez viajaron a cierta área de Nueva Zelanda para recrear una escena de El Hobbit, solo para descubrir que faltaba el Monte Cook en el fondo. Luego se enteraron de que la montaña estaba a cientos de kilómetros de distancia y que se había agregado digitalmente al fondo de la película.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Soon is Christmas! Time for „Lord of the Rings”!! :D When we were in New Zealand of course we wanted to visit these great filming locations. But it wasn’t so easy to find a picture of a man and a woman. Because almost every time you see an actress in the movies they are in a fictitious world. So we had just one solution: I (Judith) have to be a male actor…once again 😉 In the end I was Orlando Bloom alias Legolas. Could have been worse 😉 . . . Location: It was a long journey until we reached Mt. Sunday – the place where Rohan was built. It was one of the most beautiful places where we have ever been. There was no one – just us. The landscape was breathtaking. We’ve never seen something like this before. It was a long walk until we reached Mt. Sunday. At the end we forgot our battery pack in the car 😅 …so Robin had to go back all the way… For one night we stayed there in our tent – in the middle of nowhere. Believe me – that was soooo exciting 😍 . . . Clothes: Actually you just see the cape of Legolas. So we bought grey material and thought it wouldn’t be so difficult to get dressed like him. But it was 🙈 The material didn’t want to stay the way we want it to be. Because of the wind and my fit of laughter it took a lot of time…But in the end we made it 😊 @Orlandobloom and Viggo Mortensen – we hope you like the photo. Just because of you we saw this amazing place. Thank you! #herrderringe #herrderringememes #lordoftheringsmemes #lordoftherings #orlandobloom #viggomortensen #newzealand #neuseeland #travel #travelphotography #secretplaces #secretfamousplaces #middleearth #lotr #thehobbit #frodo #filminglocation #nzmustdo #newzealandguide #world #movie #Nature #reisen #blogger #instatravel #series #peterjackson #fotografie

Una publicación compartida de Secret Famous Places (@secretfamousplaces) el

En cuanto al tema de la edición fotográfica, afirman que lo usan lo menos posible, quieren que sus fotos sean auténticas y no agregar nada que no estuviese allí o eliminar objetos. Solo lo usan para corregir el color.

"Creemos que es genial porque mostramos cómo son realmente los lugares, cómo cambiaron. Cada vez que estás allí, es único, hay diferentes personas, una situación diferente", comentaron.

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento Groupon

20% Código Descuento Groupon en todo lo que quieras Cerca de ti

Código descuento Fnac

Rebaja hasta 50% la Cultura, Ocio & Tecnología con Fnac

Código promocional El Corte Inglés

Ventas Privadas con 30% de Ahorro para El Corte Inglés Moda

Cupón ebay

Hasta 50€ Cupón Descuento eBay en una atractiva Selección de grandes Marcas

Cupón Carrefour

Ofertas de hasta 35% Equipo para Teletrabajo de Carrefour

Cupón Aliexpress

Hasta 60%+1,83€ Cupón Aliexpress en las increíbles Rebajas de Verano
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.