Una pareja viaja al rededor del mundo recreando las escenas más icónicas de películas famosas

Robin Lachhein y Judith Schneider son una pareja Alemana con un hobby bastante especial, y es que en vacaciones les encanta recrear escenas de series y películas míticas.
Al principio solo enseñaban las fotos a sus amigos, pero viendo como las disfrutaban y se reían, decidieron publicarlas en Instagram donde ganaron mucha popularidad.
Ambos se conocieron en el cumpleaños de un amigo hace 10 años, y han estado recreando escenas de películas durante seis. Calculan que han fotografiado más de 70 escenas hasta la fecha.
The filming location for Inception was a little bit different than expected. The challenge: A lot of brides and traffic in the background... :) And we were running out of time because of the sunset. We only had 20 minutes to shoot the photo.... Location: You can see the beautiful background, where Leonardo DiCaprio and Marion Cotillard are standing - but it is a quite loud bridge. A lot of cars and even a train (top of the upper bridge) are driving over it. But the view is amazing (directly to the Eiffel Tower). We found the exact spot, but you clearly see the sun was going down in the original photo. So we had to hurry up. Clothes: Quite easy this time 😀 DiCaprio wears a brown shirt and Cotillard a dark shirt, too. And she wears a colorful scarf. We found similar clothes at our home to match them.
Según cuentan a Insider, dicen que reciben muchos comentarios en sus publicaciones sobre si trabajan de eso, pero Lachhein es ingeniero mecánico y Schneider trabaja en una estación de radio y quieren reiterar que recrear escenas de TV y películas al rededor del mundo es solo un pasatiempo.
Our next picture of Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage! This awesome location is located in Spain. We took the picture at a very cold and foggy day 🙈 Location: This beach is located in northern Spain near to Bilbao. It is called Itzurun and is a beautiful area of unrral looking stone formations and cliffs 😎 Clothes: We bought Daenerys dress at a carnival store 😅 We used it for different pictures of GoT in Spain. Tyrion Lannister wears a dark coat. For that we brought black material with us. A lot 😉
Al parecer, son muy exigentes a la hora de elegir la película. "Siempre pensamos que debería ser una buena película o una buena serie de televisión, no queremos tomar una foto de una escena de una película que no sea buena", dijo Lachhein.
This time we have been in the USA to visit the filming location of Forrest Gump! It is our first picture with people we met there...so the photo shooting was very exciting 😁 Location: Run Forrest, Run!", a famous quote and quite famous place! You can clearly see the Monument Valley Area with the beautiful red sand and stones. It is a very long road in Arizona and really hot out there...and it was October 😅 The silhouette of the huge rocks in the background is exactly the same, only the sign is new 😃 Clothes: We didn't have a cap like Forrest. So Judith draw the company logo 😁 The jacket was from a friend. It was very hot 😅 Actors: The problem was the crowd of people behind Forrest Gump. So we asked some guys from Thailand if they want to be our shooting partner. They were very ambitious to get a perfect photo 😅 A special thanks for your great support!!
Se esfuerzan por encontrar escenas con un actor masculino y femenino, lo que dicen que es más difícil de lo que parece. Para recrear una escena de El señor de los anillos, Judith tuvo que interpretar al apuesto Legolas.
Además, también comentan que es complicado encontrar la localización. Por ejemplo, una vez viajaron a cierta área de Nueva Zelanda para recrear una escena de El Hobbit, solo para descubrir que faltaba el Monte Cook en el fondo. Luego se enteraron de que la montaña estaba a cientos de kilómetros de distancia y que se había agregado digitalmente al fondo de la película.
Soon is Christmas! Time for „Lord of the Rings"!! :D When we were in New Zealand of course we wanted to visit these great filming locations. But it wasn't so easy to find a picture of a man and a woman. Because almost every time you see an actress in the movies they are in a fictitious world. So we had just one solution: I (Judith) have to be a male actor…once again 😉 In the end I was Orlando Bloom alias Legolas. Could have been worse 😉 Location: It was a long journey until we reached Mt. Sunday – the place where Rohan was built. It was one of the most beautiful places where we have ever been. There was no one – just us. The landscape was breathtaking. We've never seen something like this before. It was a long walk until we reached Mt. Sunday. At the end we forgot our battery pack in the car 😅 …so Robin had to go back all the way… For one night we stayed there in our tent – in the middle of nowhere. Believe me – that was soooo exciting 😍 Clothes: Actually you just see the cape of Legolas. So we bought grey material and thought it wouldn't be so difficult to get dressed like him. But it was 🙈 The material didn't want to stay the way we want it to be. Because of the wind and my fit of laughter it took a lot of time…But in the end we made it 😊
En cuanto al tema de la edición fotográfica, afirman que lo usan lo menos posible, quieren que sus fotos sean auténticas y no agregar nada que no estuviese allí o eliminar objetos. Solo lo usan para corregir el color.
"Creemos que es genial porque mostramos cómo son realmente los lugares, cómo cambiaron. Cada vez que estás allí, es único, hay diferentes personas, una situación diferente", comentaron.
This was a very spontaneuos photo of "Outlander"! We visited the location and didn't plan to take a picture, beacuse of the difficult costumes. But it was such an amazing place, that we went back and grabbed our photo equipment 😎 Location: It is called "Devil's Pulpit" and is an impressive place. Red stones and sand, a lot of trees inside the water and very silent. You can see in the original picture, that there is a difference at the shore, it changed the position of the creek entrance. The tree laying right to me wasn't there when the filming crew recorded - the weather was quite similar, rainy and cold 😊 Clothes: We planned nothing! "Claire" wears only green clothes, so we grabbed every green shirt inside our suitcases. So Judith's skirt is made out of Robin's shirts 😁 Dougal wears a hat - we didn't have one, so it was a shirt, too.
We are back in #Germany and this is our first photo from our trip to the USA! 😍 We visited the beautiful Arches Nationalpark in Utah for a filming location of Thelma and Louise 😎 But just because we asked you for ideas of filming locations some weeks ago. It is an awesome nationalpark with great nature and cool trails. The rock formation in the background is still the same, so it was quite easy to find it - luckily, because it was extremely hot 🌞
"Star Wars" - the second picture! We took this photo at Villa del Balbianello in Italy, Lake Como. It was absolutely worth it!! Though our clothes were a little bit embarrassing 🙄 and a lot of people where watching 🙈 the flowers in the front came from Germany 😁 we were afraid that there wouldn't be any flowers in may...so traveled with us to italy. Unfortunately it was so cold that the trees didn't have any leaves...😥
