Una mujer dice que lleva años sin enfermar por los batidos con semen que consume a diario

Tracy Kiss es una influencer y modelo de pornografía inglesa que tiene una muy seguida cuenta en Instagram (463.000 seguidores) donde da consejos sobre alimentación, deporte y lo que ella considera vida sana.
La joven a saltado al mundo de la viralidad gracias a sus comentarios sobre el hecho de que cada mañana toma batidos en los que incluye semen humano como complemento.
Según la mujer, eso ha hecho que lleve años sin enfermar y con sus sistema inmune más fuerte, algo que, ni de lejos, está probado científicamente ni responde a nada más que su propia creencia.
En declaraciones al medio CafeMom, Tracy Kiss, que es modelo en una famosa página web de contenido pornográfico, asegura que tiene "niveles de energía muy altos", que se siente "positiva y entusiasta" y tiene "concentración y claridad durante todo el día".
Según afirma, y esto no es apto para aprensivos o escrupulosos, mezcla cada mañana sus batidos de frutas y verduras con una pequeña cantidad de semen, lo que hace que este último ingrediente no se note.
La premeditación en el consumo llega hasta el punto de que su "suministrador" es su novio, al que como vive a una hora y media de distancia, no puede ver todos los días. Por eso obtiene el semen y lo refrigera en pequeños botes. Si el tiempo que tardarán en verse es mucho, obtiene más cantidad y congela para racionarlo.
Insistimos que éstas son las declaraciones de Kiss y eso no supone ninguna recomendación a la que se deba prestar especial interés, más allá de lo peculiar de la conducta de la joven.
Comment “YOGA” letter by letter without being interrupted and I’ll pick a winner to receive a surprise in their DMs 🧡 They say that you have to FEEL to HEAL in order to be able to make peace and move forward in life rather than being chained to the pains of the past; as humans one thing we struggle to talk about is our feelings. We are forever looking backwards into the past and feeling weary of times that have wronged us, so how can we possibly make the most of our future? Not only do we have to make peace with the past, but also ourselves and that starts from the very moment you wake up in the morning - to remove criticism and self-loathing from what we see in the mirror and replace it with positivity and self-love. Nobody is perfect and we are ALL born to be individuals, the world would be boring if we all looked, spoke and acted exactly the same. The sooner we accept who we are, find how we look and feel most comfortable in our appearance, style and identity we can then forgive and forget the past and become free of negativity to live life with love and light. I find peace in taking care and control of my life, eating well, exercising and knowing myself as a person, setting goals, forever learning and sharing my beautiful journey to motivate and inspire others to live their best lives. Life isn’t about who can be the best and have the most before you pass on; it’s about sharing what you learn and the wonderful moments and memories you have along the way to comfort, include and elevate others alongside you 🙏🏼 #selfacceptance #peace #selfcontrol #meditation #findingpeace
