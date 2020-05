Liberan a un perro cuya cabeza quedó atrapada en una gatera

@Nor_NYFRS have just been out to assist Jock the Staffy who had managed to get his head stuck in a cat flap. Luckily the cat flap was not securely fitted to the door or his shame would have been greater. Jock was sedated by a vet and released unharmed #Northallerton#walkofshamepic.twitter.com/k05gXvGC1n