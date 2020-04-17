El 'New York, New York' de Frank Sinatra se convierte en el 'Resistiré' y suena en los balcones neoyorkinos a las 19.02 h

Así como en España a las 20 h buena parte de los ciudadanos sale a sus balcones y ventanas a aplaudir, en la ciudad de Nueva York hacen lo propio a las 19.00 h, en lo que ellos han llamado "Clap Because We Care" (aplaudimos porque nos importa).
Y tras eso, así como en España el Resistiré del Dúo Dinámico es una de las canciones más repetidas, en la Gran Manzana es el New York, New York de Frank Sinatrala canción con la que se motivan a superar el confinamiento y al coronavirus.
Miles de neoyorkinos subieron vídeos desde sus ventanas y balcones a las 19.02 h, hora de la cita, tras sus aplausos, reproduciendo o escuchando la mítica canción sobre la ciudad, en un evento "socialmente distanciado" que han llamado New York Sings Along.
La ciudad de Nueva York es una de las más castigadas por la pandemia en EE UU y una de las que más se ha volcado con la motivación colectiva para superar la crisis que azota el mundo entero.
7:02 Thank you#HealthcareHeroes#Singalong#Grateful4You#SingAlongThursday#franksinstra#newyorknewyork#HealthcareHeroes#Workers#HealthcareHeroes#nyc#NewYorkpic.twitter.com/UcEeLMySGh— Linda Santangelo (@Lindasantangel1) April 16, 2020
A moment tonight that almost made me brake down. The city that cradles dreamers need all the love in these time. I miss my city but underneath it all its heart is still beating. Thanks to @fox5ny for showing this moment on tonights news. #newyorknewyork #ilovenyc #fuckcoronavírus #nycstrong #letsgetthroughthistogether #dreamers #washingtonheights #firescapesofnewyork #fox5nyc
Every night at 7pm my neighborhood cheers all the service workers and a guy in my building plays music. He always ends with #franksinatras #NewYorkNewYork ... in these crazy times it’s something to bring a little #joy and share a little #love. I love my city. #NewYork #quarantine #uplifting #lifeisgood #lifeisbeautiful
Tonight was so special you guys. Please follow New York Sings Along on Facebook for more live events. After cheering to all our doctors, nurses and first responders at 7pm, the city of New York got together to sing Frank Sinatra’s New York New York out their windows. Check out my story to see all the times I messed up the song. People were waving and even though they were all wearing masks, I could see their eyes smile. I love my city and it’s people. Stay strong we will get through this. ♥️
