El 'New York, New York' de Frank Sinatra se convierte en el 'Resistiré' y suena en los balcones neoyorkinos a las 19.02 h

20minutos  17.04.2020 - 08:48h
  • El movimiento llama a reproducir la mítica canción tras los aplausos. 
Calle Manhattan de Nueva York, en una imagen de archivo.
nextvoyage / Pixabay

Así como en España a las 20 h buena parte de los ciudadanos sale a sus balcones y ventanas a aplaudir, en la ciudad de Nueva York hacen lo propio a las 19.00 h, en lo que ellos han llamado "Clap Because We Care" (aplaudimos porque nos importa). 

Y tras eso, así como en España el Resistiré del Dúo Dinámico es una de las canciones más repetidas, en la Gran Manzana es el New York, New York de Frank Sinatrala canción con la que se motivan a superar el confinamiento y al coronavirus. 

Miles de neoyorkinos subieron vídeos desde sus ventanas y balcones a las 19.02 h, hora de la cita, tras sus aplausos, reproduciendo o escuchando la mítica canción sobre la ciudad, en un evento "socialmente distanciado" que han llamado New York Sings Along.

La ciudad de Nueva York es una de las más castigadas por la pandemia en EE UU y una de las que más se ha volcado con la motivación colectiva para superar la crisis que azota el mundo entero. 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#newyorknewyork

Una publicación compartida de Cheney Wells (@cheneywells) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#newyorknewyork #astorianyc

Una publicación compartida de Tony (@astorian_tony) el

