Marnie, la famosa perrita 'instagramer' con la cabeza inclinada y la lengua fuera, muere a sus 18 años

Marnie, la famosa perrita de la raza Shih Tzu con la cabeza torcida y la lengua fuera, falleció el pasado jueves a la avanzada edad de 18 años. Así lo confirmó su dueña Shirley en las redes sociales, donde la adorable mascota triunfaba.

Con casi 2 millones de seguidores, esta perrita encandilaba a sus fans por su aspecto único. Cuando fue encontrada en la calle por el servicio de control de animales de Connecticut, Estados Unidos, ya tenía la cabeza inclinada, además de ceguera en su ojo izquierdo y varios dientes podridos, y fue diagnosticada con síndrome vestibular.

Mejoró notablemente y encontró una familia en Shirley, quien la adoptó cuando Marnie tenía 11 años. Desde entonces, se convirtió en un símbolo de superación y logró un gran número de fans. Por ello, ya que los usuarios de las redes la querían tanto, su dueña le rindió un homenaje en sus cuentas de Twitter e Instagram y explicó que murió pacíficamente y que "disfrutó comiendo pollo hasta el final".

"Todo lo que puedo sentir ahora es una pérdida, pero debajo de eso tengo tanta gratitud. Estoy agradecida al universo por confiarme su hermosa alma y proporcionarme la mejor amiga y compañera", escribió en las redes sociales. "Doy las gracias por haber sido capaz de darle a esta criatura mágica la divertida y profundamente amorosa vida que ella quería y merecía".

"Me sorprende que la dulce cachorra que recogí de un refugio a los 11 años, que al principio no parecía que iba a vivir mucho tiempo, haya logrado inspirar a otros a adoptar perros mayores", dijo Shirley, no sin antes comentar que hará una reunión pública en su memoria "cuando sea seguro (por el coronavirus)".