Los mejores gifs y memes de la foto de Donald Trump y las marcas del bronceado en su cara

20minutos  09.02.2020 - 13:55h
  • Incluso el propio presidente de EE UU ha salido al paso de la imagen, de la que dice que ha sido manipulada.
Donald Trump, el pasado viernes en los jardines de la Casa Blanca.
MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EFE

El pasado viernes, Donald Trump llegaba a la Casa Blanca tras una visita oficial. Al bajar del helicóptero, el viento le jugó una mala pasada y echó su cabello hacia atrás, revelando unas claras marcas de bronceado en su rostro. 

La imagen no pasó desapercibida para el gran público y desde entonces, las redes sociales son un hervidero de memes a cuenta del inquilino de la Casa Blanca.

Hasta tal punto han llegado las chanzas que el propio Trump tuvo que salir al paso de ellas, enfatizando que la imagen había sido manipulada.

Estas son algunas de las mejores bromas, casi todas agrupadas por la etiqueta #OrangeFace:

