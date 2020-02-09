Los mejores gifs y memes de la foto de Donald Trump y las marcas del bronceado en su cara

El pasado viernes, Donald Trump llegaba a la Casa Blanca tras una visita oficial. Al bajar del helicóptero, el viento le jugó una mala pasada y echó su cabello hacia atrás, revelando unas claras marcas de bronceado en su rostro.
La imagen no pasó desapercibida para el gran público y desde entonces, las redes sociales son un hervidero de memes a cuenta del inquilino de la Casa Blanca.
Hasta tal punto han llegado las chanzas que el propio Trump tuvo que salir al paso de ellas, enfatizando que la imagen había sido manipulada.
Estas son algunas de las mejores bromas, casi todas agrupadas por la etiqueta #OrangeFace:
Who wore it best? #OrangeFacepic.twitter.com/591IfwxLQW— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) February 8, 2020
I wish I could Photoshop and I also wish I had the genius to create this #OrangeFacepic.twitter.com/1nKbUiB8ak— Resist & Desist (@ResistandDesist) February 9, 2020
When #OrangeFace is the new blackface. pic.twitter.com/WuIGQTE8cv— ShadyFerret (@ShadyFerret) February 9, 2020
Saw this on another page #OrangeFacepic.twitter.com/igPfGzYDgT— They Call Me 🖤ancy (@NancyStern4) February 9, 2020
melania had missionary sex with this guy#OrangeFacepic.twitter.com/1hsoqPl8pS— 🔱 (@Rosielobotomy) February 9, 2020
https://t.co/mQDyg27H9qpic.twitter.com/yi8NrEBchm— Kim Franklin-Magana (@InspiringU2) February 9, 2020
It's an old joke but worth revisiting.— General Zod For Premier (@ZodFor) February 9, 2020
The wierd thing about Trump is that he chooses to look this way and then gets all defensive when people laugh.#OrangeFacepic.twitter.com/4EG6oERSwv
I had to add juuust a little something to this almost perfect meme...#OrangeFacepic.twitter.com/r8zEobZA3K— Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) February 8, 2020
#OrangeFace His secret ingredient. pic.twitter.com/vMpTtuHsPB— Lana Bauman (@LadyChief68) February 8, 2020
Just when you think you are going to stop laughing at this #OrangeFace meme 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GiYuQkflFF— KeepOnBelieveInn (@YMBBastepaway) February 8, 2020
He wasn't finished libtards! #OrangeFacepic.twitter.com/QFkqwuBAfd— Shanny (@otfshanny) February 9, 2020
What do you think they’re going to call this collab 😯 #OrangeFacepic.twitter.com/RkNSAuLb8q— Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) February 8, 2020
I’m going with ripe pomegranate. #OrangeFacepic.twitter.com/BPIe7DcWcE— Mila♥ (@Mila78391318) February 8, 2020
Lmao this one, I just love it!! #orangeface#trumppic.twitter.com/NzMWQR2anx— Scott Horne (@ScottHorne84) February 8, 2020
#OrangeFace, Revlon’s latest limited edition skin product: Cheetos for men pic.twitter.com/JZEPi3PxbA— Brandon Vo (@vot_brandon) February 8, 2020
