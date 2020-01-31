Buscador avanzado

Tras los turistas en Chernóbil y los bañistas del lago tóxico llega la nueva moda: los 'influencers' del coronavirus

20minutos  31.01.2020 - 16:45h
La instagramer Jada Hai Phong Nguyen con su mascarilla por el coronavirus.
La instagramer Jada Hai Phong Nguyen con su mascarilla por el coronavirus.
HAI_PHONG_NGUYEN / INSTAGRAM

Hay veces que los influencers están dispuestos a cualquier cosa por hacerse la mejor foto para sus perfiles en redes sociales. Son bien conocidos los riesgos que algunos se toman para hacerse una selfie, algo que a veces pone en riesgo sus vidas e incluso a algunos les ocasiona la muerte.

Pero no solo este tipo de prácticas son peligrosas, también lo son visitar ciertos lugares para tomar la mejor instantánea. Ahí están ejemplos como los turistas que visitaban Chernóbil (sobre todo después de estrenarse la serie de HBO) o los instagramers que se bañaban en lagos tóxicos de agua cristalina (tanto el estanque de Siberia como el de A Coruña).

Parece que ahora, con un nuevo virus, llega también una nueva moda. El coronavirus lleva casi un mes siendo un problema preocupante y, sobre todo, un peligro en Wuhan, China, ciudad en la que se originó y donde han prohibido a la gente salir de sus casas.

Sin embargo, esta alerta sanitaria global no parece detener a los influencers que han decidido ataviarse con sus mascarillas y salir a las calles para hacer turismo y, por qué no, hacerse una foto.

Quizá sea por lo bien que les queda las máscaras a juego con su ropa o por lo 'malotes' que parecen en medio de las calles desoladas, pero los influencers han visto necesario capturar estos momentos. Y no podían faltas hashtags como #Coronavirus, #Cuarentena o #Máscara.

Aun así, es cierto que muchos de estos instagramers están aprovechando sus fotos para tratar el tema del coronavirus. Como la joven Jada Hai Phong Nguyen, que dio en su publicación algunas recomendaciones para protegerse del virus.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

So sad. #coronavirus 😢😢 There are 81 death so far and it is estimated 100k people are already infected. China has isolated the city with most case identified but number of them are believed to have already left the city with the virus. Spreading awareness in our communities to fight this outbreak is very important. I want to bring this important information to you as we think alot of people are still unaware abt this issue and it's spreading very quickly everywhere around the world. Here are few things that u should do to protect yourself : 1. Wear Mask ( Use the right one ( I use Cambridge Mask N99 pro from UK and KF94 ( made in Korea). 2. Wash your hands often with soap for at least 30s. I bring handwash gel when i go out too. 3. Avoid touching ur mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hand. 4. Avoid contact with sick people. 5. Against the wildlife animal eating culture. 6. Drink plenty of water ( liquid) and vitamin. To protect other : 1. Stay home while u r sick 2. Avoid close contact with other 3. Cover your mouth n nose with tissue when u cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue away in the trash and wash your hand. 4. Clean and disinfect objects and surface. Those day I just stay home with my baby @clio.lapug eventho it Lunar new year here. 😢😢😢 #prayfortheworld. . . . . . . . . #outbreak #godsaveus #jadapositive # breaking news #pray #mask #cambridgemask #n99 #protectyourself

Una publicación compartida de Jada Hai Phong Nguyen 🦋 (@hai_phong_nguyen) el

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Cupón Aliexpress

70€ Cupón Descuento Aliexpress en lo que elijas en una Selección de Electrónica y Hogar

Código descuento Fnac

15€ de REGALO por cada 100€ que contenga tu Pedido Fnac

Código promocional El Corte Inglés

Aprovecha 15% EXTRA de Rebaja en Hogar con El Corte Inglés Límite 48H

Código descuento Just Eat

Aprovecha hasta 30% descuento en tu comida predilecta con Just Eat

Código descuento Groupon

15% Código Descuento Groupon para viajar a donde quieras

Cupón Carrefour

Logra hasta 60% de Rebaja en la Sección Bebés de Carrefour
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.