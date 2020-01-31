Tras los turistas en Chernóbil y los bañistas del lago tóxico llega la nueva moda: los 'influencers' del coronavirus

Hay veces que los influencers están dispuestos a cualquier cosa por hacerse la mejor foto para sus perfiles en redes sociales. Son bien conocidos los riesgos que algunos se toman para hacerse una selfie, algo que a veces pone en riesgo sus vidas e incluso a algunos les ocasiona la muerte.
Pero no solo este tipo de prácticas son peligrosas, también lo son visitar ciertos lugares para tomar la mejor instantánea. Ahí están ejemplos como los turistas que visitaban Chernóbil (sobre todo después de estrenarse la serie de HBO) o los instagramers que se bañaban en lagos tóxicos de agua cristalina (tanto el estanque de Siberia como el de A Coruña).
Parece que ahora, con un nuevo virus, llega también una nueva moda. El coronavirus lleva casi un mes siendo un problema preocupante y, sobre todo, un peligro en Wuhan, China, ciudad en la que se originó y donde han prohibido a la gente salir de sus casas.
Sin embargo, esta alerta sanitaria global no parece detener a los influencers que han decidido ataviarse con sus mascarillas y salir a las calles para hacer turismo y, por qué no, hacerse una foto.
Quizá sea por lo bien que les queda las máscaras a juego con su ropa o por lo 'malotes' que parecen en medio de las calles desoladas, pero los influencers han visto necesario capturar estos momentos. Y no podían faltas hashtags como #Coronavirus, #Cuarentena o #Máscara.
Aun así, es cierto que muchos de estos instagramers están aprovechando sus fotos para tratar el tema del coronavirus. Como la joven Jada Hai Phong Nguyen, que dio en su publicación algunas recomendaciones para protegerse del virus.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So sad. #coronavirus 😢😢 There are 81 death so far and it is estimated 100k people are already infected. China has isolated the city with most case identified but number of them are believed to have already left the city with the virus. Spreading awareness in our communities to fight this outbreak is very important. I want to bring this important information to you as we think alot of people are still unaware abt this issue and it's spreading very quickly everywhere around the world. Here are few things that u should do to protect yourself : 1. Wear Mask ( Use the right one ( I use Cambridge Mask N99 pro from UK and KF94 ( made in Korea). 2. Wash your hands often with soap for at least 30s. I bring handwash gel when i go out too. 3. Avoid touching ur mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hand. 4. Avoid contact with sick people. 5. Against the wildlife animal eating culture. 6. Drink plenty of water ( liquid) and vitamin. To protect other : 1. Stay home while u r sick 2. Avoid close contact with other 3. Cover your mouth n nose with tissue when u cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue away in the trash and wash your hand. 4. Clean and disinfect objects and surface. Those day I just stay home with my baby @clio.lapug eventho it Lunar new year here. 😢😢😢 #prayfortheworld. . . . . . . . . #outbreak #godsaveus #jadapositive # breaking news #pray #mask #cambridgemask #n99 #protectyourself
