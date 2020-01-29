Las redes convierten el meme de 'Me dijiste que' en asombrosas obras de arte

El mundo de las redes sociales es inesperado. Sin comerlo ni beberlo, comienzan a surgir memes de las cosas más inesperadas. Y uno de los más exitosos últimamente es el de 'Me dijiste que', la imagen en la que una mujer llena de ira le reprocha algo a un gato, mientras otra la intenta calmar.
Este meme está viviendo su época dorada, pues lleva meses siendo tendencia con originales versiones como en la que la chica dice "me dijiste que beberías un par de cervezas", a lo que el gato contesta "ocho es par".
Este meme es la historia de mi vida pic.twitter.com/qC76iGexgb— Tomles (@Tomles) September 3, 2019
Pero cuando aún apenas ha desaparecido de las redes sociales, este famoso gato y su iracunda compañera han vuelto en forma de obras de arte. Los usuarios más habilidosos e imaginativos han llenado Twitter de versiones diferentes del meme: un jeroglífico, un grabado en un jarrón, arte tibetano, japonés, chino...
The woman yelling at a cat has been made into an ancient Egyptian meme.— Amro Ali (@_amroali) December 2, 2019
“I’m Queen Cleopatra, everyone knows me.”
Cat: “I’m trying to understand, how did a cigarette packet talk?”
(Cleopatra is the name of an Egyptian cigarette brand). pic.twitter.com/J8YRoWnuAj
Back in November, I introduced to the world my memephora series beginning with this gem now available in my shop. Link in bio. #Catmeme#catmemes#womanyellingatcat#womanyellingatacatpic.twitter.com/tAPn5ogwzi— JD Cox (@DancingHeron) January 23, 2020
So my uncle Wangchuk is a traditional Tibetan artist and he made this Tibetan thangka version of the cat meme. #Catmeme#WomanYellingAtCat#Tibetan#Thangka#Artpic.twitter.com/Pyvha7Ahwo— Urgyen (@UrgyenB) January 23, 2020
#Ukiyoe version of the "Woman yelling at cat" meme is the past/present crossover I didn't know I needed until now. pic.twitter.com/90ldENqPHI— Michael Bosack (@MikeBosack) January 14, 2020
For some reason I was craving dim sum yesterday. Realized why today 👀 Had this in my feed! #womanyellingatcat#catmemepic.twitter.com/FKLiQ94tJy— Morgane Peng (@morganepeng) January 23, 2020
Comentarios