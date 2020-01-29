Buscador avanzado

Las redes convierten el meme de 'Me dijiste que' en asombrosas obras de arte

20minutos  29.01.2020 - 12:46h
Meme de una mujer gritando "me dijiste que..." a un gato.
Meme de una mujer gritando "me dijiste que..." a un gato.
TWITTER

El mundo de las redes sociales es inesperado. Sin comerlo ni beberlo, comienzan a surgir memes de las cosas más inesperadas. Y uno de los más exitosos últimamente es el de 'Me dijiste que', la imagen en la que una mujer llena de ira le reprocha algo a un gato, mientras otra la intenta calmar.

Este meme está viviendo su época dorada, pues lleva meses siendo tendencia con originales versiones como en la que la chica dice "me dijiste que beberías un par de cervezas", a lo que el gato contesta "ocho es par".

Pero cuando aún apenas ha desaparecido de las redes sociales, este famoso gato y su iracunda compañera han vuelto en forma de obras de arte. Los usuarios más habilidosos e imaginativos han llenado Twitter de versiones diferentes del meme: un jeroglífico, un grabado en un jarrón, arte tibetano, japonés, chino...

