Una 'influencer' pide perdón en redes tras publicar un 'selfie' con unos pingüinos teniendo sexo

20minutos  27.01.2020 - 18:47h
Steph Elswood con una pareja de pingüinos apareándose
Steph Elswood con una pareja de pingüinos apareándose
STEPH ELSWOOD / INSTAGRAM

La influencer y youtuber Steph Elswood, que cuenta con 239.000 seguidores en Instagram, se encontraba de viaje en Ciudad del Cabo, Sudáfrica, y cuando acudió a la playa de Boulders, decidió publicar varias fotos con los pingüinos que se encontraban en la zona. 

En las imágenes posaba con las playas y los animales de fondo, hasta que sus seguidores se percataron de que uno de los paisajes no era tan bonito como parecía. 

La joven explicó en una publicación que, el que era su selfie favorito hasta la fecha, en realidad es una foto con dos pingüinos teniendo sexo. Además, añadió que, a pesar de haber estado diez minutos para lograr la mejor foto, no se percató en ningún momento de lo que estaban haciendo los animales.  

Por último, la influencer fue informada de que los animales se encuentran bajo un estrés importante debido a la afluencia de turistas que invaden sus espacios y pidió disculpas por su comportamiento.

El gobierno sudafricano tiene un código de conducta, llevado a cabo por South African National Parks, en el que se informa a los turistas de que no invadan las áreas de reproducción de los pingüinos, que no se les persiga y pide que se evite el uso del palo selfie cerca de ellos. 

