Una 'influencer' pide perdón en redes tras publicar un 'selfie' con unos pingüinos teniendo sexo

La influencer y youtuber Steph Elswood, que cuenta con 239.000 seguidores en Instagram, se encontraba de viaje en Ciudad del Cabo, Sudáfrica, y cuando acudió a la playa de Boulders, decidió publicar varias fotos con los pingüinos que se encontraban en la zona.
En las imágenes posaba con las playas y los animales de fondo, hasta que sus seguidores se percataron de que uno de los paisajes no era tan bonito como parecía.
La joven explicó en una publicación que, el que era su selfie favorito hasta la fecha, en realidad es una foto con dos pingüinos teniendo sexo. Además, añadió que, a pesar de haber estado diez minutos para lograr la mejor foto, no se percató en ningún momento de lo que estaban haciendo los animales.
Ok so this is my favourite selfie of all time... but please swipe to the next picture😂😂😂😂 I was there for about 10 minutes trying to get a good pic next to my new pals Penny and Guin and THEY WERE HAVING SEX THE WHOLE TIME!!!!!!! I was being too self-absorbed to notice!!! HAHAHA OOPS. (There’s also some cute photos in the swipe too that don’t involve penguin porn)😂 It’s been an amazing last day adventuring around Cape Town and I’ve loved every minute of our experience here! 🇿🇦 PS. I have just been informed that the penguins on Boulders Beach are under a lot of stress due to tourists trying to get too close. I feel guilty that I contributed to that and thought that because they weren’t reacting when I got close that they weren’t bothered by me. If you are considering visiting this spot, then please be mindful and ask guards for appropriate distances because no one told us any of the rules I’ve been messaged about since posting this. I will definitely learn from this for the future and I’m sorry to anyone affected by this post ❤️ 🐧 #SouthAfrica #Penguins #CapeTown #Selfie
Por último, la influencer fue informada de que los animales se encuentran bajo un estrés importante debido a la afluencia de turistas que invaden sus espacios y pidió disculpas por su comportamiento.
El gobierno sudafricano tiene un código de conducta, llevado a cabo por South African National Parks, en el que se informa a los turistas de que no invadan las áreas de reproducción de los pingüinos, que no se les persiga y pide que se evite el uso del palo selfie cerca de ellos.
The penguins of Simonstown in their natural habitat 🐧🐧🖤 . . . #capetown #southafrica #meetsouthafrica #lovecapetown #thisissouthafrica #cntraveler #stayandwander #mytinyatlas #passionpassport #penguins #penguin #iamatraveler #femmetravel #dametraveler #tlpicks #bbctravel #natgeotravel #simplyadventure #exploretocreate #exploreeverything #travelwriter #travelguide #thediscoverer #travelstoke #instagram_sa #travelblog #discoverearth #anotherescape #modernoutdoors #postcardsfromtheworld
