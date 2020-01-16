Buscador avanzado

Árboles de San Valentín, la forma de reutilizar el árbol de Navidad que se ha puesto de moda

20minutos  16.01.2020 - 08:28h
  • Se cambian bolas y espumillón por corazones y lazos a la espera del 14 de febrero. 
Un ejemplo de árbol de Navidad convertido en árbol de San Valentín.
poohbaby1123 / Instagram

Por un lado, puede dar una pereza enorme recogerlo, por otro, está bien reutilizar, sobre todo si se trata de un abeto vivo o, en general de un árbol de Navidad cualquiera que sólo usamos unos pocos días al año. 

Ahora es tendencia en redes sociales darle un segundo uso a ese elemento decorativo navideño: convertirlo en un árbol de San Valentín. 

El 14 de febrero y sus vísperas son días perfectos según miles de usuarios de redes sociales para sustituir las bolas de Navidad y el espumillón por corazones, colores rojos y rosas, lazos y cualquier cosa que nos pueda recordar al día de los enamorados. 

Con el hashtag #ValentinesTree la gente está subiendo a Instagram por ejemplo, el resultado de decorar su árbol con motivo del día de los enamorados, una fecha muy comercial en la que recargar el árbol de nuevo es tendencia. 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Swipe for more pics & a few videos ... 💋 OKAY So, I decided to make a #ValentinesTree this year (Only in our bedroom) Because it's just sooooo #ROMANTICAL to me. 💗 It went from a Christmas Tree🌲 to a Valentine's tree 💋🌹❤ & it was super fun making it! We tried to make a heart shape feet using Ethans feet 😄👣💓 & made it into an ornament (he was super Ticklish as we painted his feet) his heels should have been closer to create the heart ... meh 🤦🏻‍♀️ oh well THAT TOOK 4 TRIES LOL ... 😆 We also stuffed the tree with Pretty artificial #Roses 🥀🥀🥀 & lots of #SweetTreats 🍫🍬🍫🍬 (Ethan is dying to get at it of course lol) I also used cute little tubes of pink and red #bubbles, so the kids can grab their little surprises off the tree on #ValentinesDay There's also boxes filled with mini oreos 😋 I plan to stick little love notes & leave a few cute gifts under there as we get closer. 💌 It's my very 1st time making a tree like this! 💕 💖 💕 No idea if I will continue the tradition but it sure was fun AND NOW I HAVE AN EXCUSE TO USE OUR BEDROOM TREE FOR 1 MORE MONTH!!! YAY! 🤪🥰😍 FYI I got inexpensive things to decorate - mostly from the #dollarstore, #CVS, & #Amazon I LOVE the gold hearts & fairy lights above our bed!!! I also changed up my Christmas wreath and added some roses to it! 🌹🌹🌹 So, do you ❤ this as much as I do???? Lol NO? JUST ME?? 😄🙈🤪

Una publicación compartida de ❣𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖑𝖞𝖓 𝕭𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖟𝖟𝖎 𝕽𝖔𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖙❣ (@jaclyn4657) el

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

AJ protested both times I've attempted to take the Christmas tree down.🙄 Come through Dollar Tree! 🙌🏾😍 Most of the decorations are from DT. The feather boas are from my craft room.😉 It's a little "cheapy" looking, but it made my babies happy and makes me smile a little, too. AND this baby isn't coming down until the END of February.🤣🤣🤣

Una publicación compartida de DollarTree.Goodies5&More (@dollartree.goodies5) el

Mostrar comentarios

