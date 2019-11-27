Tomar el sol en el ano es la última moda entre los 'influencers' de la pseudosalud

Los médicos y los expertos advierten de que no sirve absolutamente para nada, pero los hechos y la ciencia nunca son obstáculo para una nueva y excéntrica moda. Es el caso de la última tendencia entre influencers de los que tienen a las terapias alternativas que prometen la panacea: tomar el sol en el ano, o para hacerlo más fino, como ellos y ellas prefieren, en el perineo.
"En solo 30 segundos de luz solar en el ano, recibirás más energía de este nodo eléctrico de lo que recibirías en un día entero estando fuera con la ropa puesta", asegura el influencer mísitico Ra of Earth en Instagram, junto a un vídeo en el que aparece con dos personas más exponiendo su ano a los rayos solares.
Esta poco útil recomendación proviene de un libro de 1986 escrito por un supuesto doctor chino llamado Stephen Thomas Chang. En la obra pseudocientífica asegura que exponer el ano al sol "mantiene la zona saludable y libre de gérmenes".
Que tomar el sol con el trasero expuesto da energía es un mantra que repiten influencers como Troy Casey, que recomienda tomar el sol en el ano y aprovecha para hacerlo siguiendo su propia dieta patentada, previo pago de la misma.
Otras usuarias como Metaphysicalmeagan subieron fotos de sí mismas con la postura estándar para esta práctica, tumbadas, con las piernas en alto y en dirección al sol. Según ella, con 30 segundos de exposición anal consigue más energía, dormir mejor, mejor conexión con su parte sexual, regular sus hormonas, tener más creatividad, conectar más con la gente y aumentar su magnetismo o atraer sus deseos a la realidad. Difídil de creer, cuando menos.
Pero no sólo estos influencers, todos con decenas de miles de seguidores, han optado por reconocer esta práctica. La actriz Shailene Woodley, de la serie Big Little Lies aseguraba en una entrevista que es una buena práctica y que ayuda con los hongos genitales, pues favorece la obtención de vitamina D.
Sin embargo, médicos y expertos han asegurado ya en decenas de publicaciones que tomar el sol en el ano no tiene ningún beneficio especial y que, lejos de todo lo que promete esta práctica, puede ser peligrosa por las habituales contraindicaciones de las exposiciones solares.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
☀️Perineum Sunning PART 2☀️ 🍑I was recently interviewed for an article on this, so I thought I’d share more: Perineum sunning is an ancient Taoist practice that originated in the Far East. In Taoism, the perenium or Hui Yin is called the “Gate of Life and Death.” This is a gateway where energy enters & exits the body. I first learned about perineum sunning through my studies of Taoism and Tantric practices. Mantak Chia speaks about this in his work, as does my friend @ra_of_earth . 🍑The benefits of perineum sunning include: 🌞 •It brings in prana or solar energy from the sun into the organs within the body which strengthens the organs. 🌞 •Perineum sunning prevents against the leakage of chi or life force energy from the body. This in turn sustains health & longevity of the physical body. •Increases creativity and creative output. •Aids in a healthy libido & balanced sexual energy. •30 seconds of sunlight on the perineum is equivalent to being in the sun all day with your clothes on. •It regulates the circadian rhythm and promotes deeper sleep. •Grounds and connects you to the Earth. •Increases your personal magnetism and amplifies the auric field. •Better focus & mental stimulation. •Regulates hormone function in the sex organs. ⚡️ 🍑My experience with perineum sunning has been profound. I have been practicing this for a few months now. I start my day with 5 minutes of perineum sunning & feel energized for hours. I no longer rely on coffee for energy to start my day because I am getting my energy from the sun. I also am experiencing better sleep and require less sleep due to boost of overall energy. • 🍑I would highly recommend this to anyone who is seeking optimal health & wellness and to those looking to connect with their sexual energy in a balanced way. • 🍑The main advice I have that this practice is meant to be done in the time of 30 seconds to 5 minutes MAX in the sun. 🌞 •‼️‼️THE INTENTION OF THIS IS NOT TO TAN YOUR BUTTHOLE‼️‼️ • 🌞 Sunscreen is not required & all you really need is 30 seconds of sun exposure. The ideal hours of the day to do this are between 7-9 am. #ButtholeSunning #SexualHealing #TaoistPractices
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Butthole sunning! - - According to @ra_of_earth via @johnnyknoxville story...30 seconds of direct sunlight injection to The anal orifice is equivalent to being outside in the sun ALL DAY! - - SUN= NUTRITION as long as you have the proper antioxidants and fats. If your body is loaded with PUFA’s, sunlight can be very damaging to the tissues! - - Therefore CLEAN UP YOUR DIET, everybody will do WAY better on my Organic Superfood nutritional program, it feeds the cells and satiate the tissues with materials that replicate your eyeballs, spinal cord nose hairs and epidermis … All the vitamins, minerals, enzymes, proteins, fats, carbohydrates in a bio available predigested micro nutrition presentation. 💯 satisfaction guaranteed! LINK IN BIO
Comentarios