Pep Guardiola no le está negando el saludo a Alan Smith por estar a favor de Israel

⁦@chipsteadfcsurr⁩ Saturday ⁦FA Cup⁩ Wembley today. 2 good games in this week in lower divisions know will be good. But still cricket season and deserves better respect ⁦@surreycricket⁩ ⁦@Middlesex_CCC⁩ ⁦@SussexCCC⁩ ⁦@WarwickshireCCC⁩ plus 🏏 pic.twitter.com/mG0eaVxKqy