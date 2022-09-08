Así despidió el mundo del deporte a Isabel II: la Premier, la Fórmula 1, la ATP...

El mundo del deporte ha quedado conmocionado por el fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra, e infinidad de clubes, organizaciones y deportistas han mostrado su tristeza a través de las redes sociales junto a fotografías en diferentes competiciones deportivas.
Las primeras reacciones han llegado del mundo del fútbol, en el que todos los clubes e históricas instituciones han compartido su mensaje de tristeza, compartido en su mayoría junto a una imagen de Isabel II en las gradas.
We're extremely saddened by the news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty the Queen attended a number of FA Cup Finals, first presenting the trophy to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1949.
Our sympathies are with the @RoyalFamily. pic.twitter.com/mdmX9XTE2X
It is with profound sadness that we received the news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.— England (@England) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty the Queen will be forever linked with some of our most memorable moments – including presenting the Jules Rimet Trophy to our 1966 @FIFAWorldCup-winning side. pic.twitter.com/hwK1zV7Kge
Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022
Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB
También la Fórmula 1 y la mayoría de sus escuderías -afincadas en gran parte allí- enviaron su mensaje a la casa real británica. No faltaron las condolencias de las principales: Red Bull, Mercedes, Alpine....
Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/aofm3ePuy5— Formula 1 (@F1) September 8, 2022
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 8, 2022
– Toto pic.twitter.com/I6ertq9l8f
September 8, 2022
Los circuitos profesionales de tenis, la ATP y la WTA compartieron la misma imagen, la de la última visita de su majestad al All England Club, del que era socia, para presenciar la disputa de una jornada de tenis en Wimbledon 2010.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We are grateful for her contributions to tennis, and our thoughts and condolences are with the British Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/HIlTHDDG2j— ATP Tour (@atptour) September 8, 2022
A estas se unieron las muestras de dolor de otros muchos deportes con especial arraigo en la cultura inglesa, como el cricket, el golf o los dardos:
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.— England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) September 8, 2022
For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course. pic.twitter.com/hcQ6CBJ3Wx
We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Patron of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.— The R&A (@RandA) September 8, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/Hei5cZR6TU pic.twitter.com/taucay631P
The Professional Darts Corporation joins those in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/dMjEQAstf4— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 8, 2022
