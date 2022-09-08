Buscador avanzado
Así despidió el mundo del deporte a Isabel II: la Premier, la Fórmula 1, la ATP...

20minutos  NOTICIA08.09.2022 - 21:58h
La reina de Inglaterra durante una entrega de premios.
TWITTER SELECCIÓN INGLESA DE FÚTBOL

El mundo del deporte ha quedado conmocionado por el fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra, e infinidad de clubes, organizaciones y deportistas han mostrado su tristeza a través de las redes sociales junto a fotografías en diferentes competiciones deportivas.

Las primeras reacciones han llegado del mundo del fútbol, en el que todos los clubes e históricas instituciones han compartido su mensaje de tristeza, compartido en su mayoría junto a una imagen de Isabel II en las gradas.

También la Fórmula 1 y la mayoría de sus escuderías -afincadas en gran parte allí- enviaron su mensaje a la casa real británica. No faltaron las condolencias de las principales: Red Bull, Mercedes, Alpine....

Los circuitos profesionales de tenis, la ATP y la WTA compartieron la misma imagen, la de la última visita de su majestad al All England Club, del que era socia, para presenciar la disputa de una jornada de tenis en Wimbledon 2010.

A estas se unieron las muestras de dolor de otros muchos deportes con especial arraigo en la cultura inglesa, como el cricket, el golf o los dardos:

