Letra 'We are the Champions'

La canción We are the champions es una de las más míticas de la cultura musical, un tema del grupo Queen que, además de ser muy conocida por su calidad y su historia, se trata del himno que se entona en muchas celebraciones, sobre todo, deportivas.

De este modo, a continuación se puede leer la letra completa de esta canción, así como el vídeo del tema, donde aparece Freddie Mercury entonando el clásico, que es ya un himno.

Letra de la canción 'We are the champions' de Queen

I've paid my dues time after time

I've done my sentence but committed no crime

And bad mistakes, I've made a few

I've had my share of sand kicked in my face

But I've come through

And we mean to go on, and on, and on, and on

We are the champions, my friends

And we'll keep on fighting till the end

We are the champions, we are the champions

No time for losers, 'cause we are the champions of the world

I've taken my bows and my curtain calls

You brought me fame and fortune

And everything that goes with it, I thank you all

But it's been no bed of roses, no pleasure cruise

I consider it a challenge before

The whole human race and I ain't gonna lose

And we mean to go on, and on, and on and on

We are the champions, my friends

And we'll keep on fighting till the end

We are the champions, we are the champions

No time for losers, 'cause we are the champions of the world

We are the champions, my friends

And we'll keep on fighting till the end, oh

We are the champions, we are the champions

No time for losers, 'cause we are the champions