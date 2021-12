🇨🇿 1/2 Next Game Announcement 📣 🇪🇸



The @PragueRaptors have there first home game and will receive our friends from Valencia. Hours later we will announce another match of this group.



We see us.⚽️✌🏻



Follow us and become part of the ever-growing FENIX family!#letthefenixfly pic.twitter.com/wtgJ6glqun