Devin Cannady severe leg injury gets stretchered off court! Full video: https://t.co/5pJfyzEac1 Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers. pic.twitter.com/0bGASLLuvP

Devin Cannady was taken out on a stretcher during the Pacers-Magic game after suffering a lower leg injury



Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rq17guvyAe