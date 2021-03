El tenista ruso Andrey Rublev se ha metido en semifinales del torneo de Doha sin jugar ni un solo partido

For 1st time in @ATPTour history (since 1990), a player has received walkovers in back-to-back rounds.



Following his 1R bye at #QEMO2021, @AndreyRublev97 got W/Os from Gasquet in 2R (leg) & Fucsovics in QF (back).



Rublev's 1st singles match in Doha is scheduled for Friday's SF.