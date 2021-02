Liz Mills hace historia como la primera mujer en llevar a una selección masculina a la final de un Afrobasket

History made 🇰🇪

Kenya is back to the @AfroBasket for the first time in 28 years.

Proud to be the 1st woman to lead a men's national team to a major continental tournament 😤

