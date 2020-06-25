Conceden el récord póstumo de la mujer más rápida del mundo a Jessi Combs, que murió cuando lo intentaba: 841 km/h

Casi un año después de su accidente mortal y después de una investigación profunda, el comité del libro Guinness de los Récords ha confirmado que Jessi Combs batió el récord de velocidad en tierra, al llegar a los 841,338 km/h.

Aunque la telemetría del dragster en el que iba llegó a medir 885 km/h, los organizadores tuvieron en cuenta una medición previa al momento en el que se produjo el fatal choque. Según determinó la investigación, un objeto impactó en el tren delantero del vehículo, lo que colapsó las ruedas y derivó en el accidente, que se produjo en el desierto de Alvord, en Oregon.

Combs, que había llegado a los 777 km/h años antes, supera así el récord que poseía Kitty O'Neil desde 1976, cuando alcanzó los 821,908 km/h en la misma zona.

Terry Madden, pareja de Combs, se ha mostrado muy agradecido y emocionado al recibir la noticia. "Realmente no sé cómo sentirme al respecto, ya que ningún registro podría valer la pena de que ella no estuviera aquí, pero era un objetivo que realmente quería, y es muy difícil para mí incluso mirar el coche sin llorar. Estoy muy orgulloso de ella", señala, antes de relatar cómo fue ese 27 de agosto.

"Se despertó esa mañana con una alarma que decía 'hagamos historia' y tuvimos un día absolutamente increíble. En la carrera de la mañana, rompió sus velocidades máximas anteriores, volvimos al remolque y tuvimos una corazonada: había algunas cosas que nos incomodaban por seguridad y le dije que la apoyaría sin importar lo que decidiera. Esa tarde reservamos una casa en el Lago Tohoe para la noche siguiente, y decidió que iba a correr esa última tarde para hacer una copia de seguridad de su registro, para después dejarlo para siempre y que fuera su piloto de reserva quien fuera a por el récord mundial en lugar de ella. Esa fue la última vez que subió a ese coche", recuerda.

Madden también aprovecha para desmentir que el accidente fuera por un fallo humano.

"No había nada que ella pudiera hacer e hizo todo perfecto. No sé si esto es asunto de nadie y, me es muy difícil hablar, pero últimamente me han preguntado sobre si ella había hecho algo mal, y no puedo aguantar que lo digan. Yo estaba en el coche de seguridad al lado, y ya estaba disminuyendo la velocidad cuando ocurrió el accidente. Lo vi en directo, así como las imágenes a bordo que se recuperaron. Puedo decir al 100% sin ninguna duda que ella hizo todo exactamente como se suponía que debía hacerlo", defendió.