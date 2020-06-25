Conceden el récord póstumo de la mujer más rápida del mundo a Jessi Combs, que murió cuando lo intentaba: 841 km/h

Casi un año después de su accidente mortal y después de una investigación profunda, el comité del libro Guinness de los Récords ha confirmado que Jessi Combs batió el récord de velocidad en tierra, al llegar a los 841,338 km/h.
Aunque la telemetría del dragster en el que iba llegó a medir 885 km/h, los organizadores tuvieron en cuenta una medición previa al momento en el que se produjo el fatal choque. Según determinó la investigación, un objeto impactó en el tren delantero del vehículo, lo que colapsó las ruedas y derivó en el accidente, que se produjo en el desierto de Alvord, en Oregon.
Combs, que había llegado a los 777 km/h años antes, supera así el récord que poseía Kitty O'Neil desde 1976, cuando alcanzó los 821,908 km/h en la misma zona.
Terry Madden, pareja de Combs, se ha mostrado muy agradecido y emocionado al recibir la noticia. "Realmente no sé cómo sentirme al respecto, ya que ningún registro podría valer la pena de que ella no estuviera aquí, pero era un objetivo que realmente quería, y es muy difícil para mí incluso mirar el coche sin llorar. Estoy muy orgulloso de ella", señala, antes de relatar cómo fue ese 27 de agosto.
#rememberthetime I was woke up Monday by a reporter from the London Times telling me that @guinnessworldrecords would be releasing today that @thejessicombs had officially broke her world landspeed record. I really don’t know how I feel about this at all as no record could ever be worth her not being here, but it was a goal that she really wanted - and as hard as it is for me to even look at the car without crying. I’m so proud of her. She woke up that morning to an alarm saying “lets make history” and we had an absolutely amazing day. On the morning run she broke her previous top speeds and we went back to the trailer and had a long heart to heart - she had a few things that were bothering us safety wise and I told her I would support her no matter what she decided to do. That afternoon we booked a house in Lake Tahoe for the next night, and she decided she was going to run that one last afternoon run to back up her record and then walk away from it for good and let her back up driver go for the overall world record instead of her. That was to be the last time she ever got in that car. It has torn me apart that all I had todo is say let’s go and we would have left before that run, she asked my opinion and I told her Togo for it if it was what she wanted. That conversation has torn me apart everyday since the accident. . On her final record run- the front wheel assembly failed and as she decelerated just past the end of the run, it came apart and went up into the electronics/mechanical bay behind her seat and caused the accident. There was nothing that she could do and she did everything perfect. I don’t know that this is anyone’s business and it has been hard for me to talk about, but I have been asked about several false narratives lately that she had done something wrong and I can’t live with anyone saying that anymore. I was in the safety vehicle beside her as she was slowing down when the accident happened, I watched the accident live as well as the onboard footage that was recovered. I can 100% tell you beyond any doubt that she did everything exactly as she was supposed to. . #missyababe #myjessi #landspeed #jessicombs #worldrecord #guinness
"Se despertó esa mañana con una alarma que decía 'hagamos historia' y tuvimos un día absolutamente increíble. En la carrera de la mañana, rompió sus velocidades máximas anteriores, volvimos al remolque y tuvimos una corazonada: había algunas cosas que nos incomodaban por seguridad y le dije que la apoyaría sin importar lo que decidiera. Esa tarde reservamos una casa en el Lago Tohoe para la noche siguiente, y decidió que iba a correr esa última tarde para hacer una copia de seguridad de su registro, para después dejarlo para siempre y que fuera su piloto de reserva quien fuera a por el récord mundial en lugar de ella. Esa fue la última vez que subió a ese coche", recuerda.
Madden también aprovecha para desmentir que el accidente fuera por un fallo humano.
"No había nada que ella pudiera hacer e hizo todo perfecto. No sé si esto es asunto de nadie y, me es muy difícil hablar, pero últimamente me han preguntado sobre si ella había hecho algo mal, y no puedo aguantar que lo digan. Yo estaba en el coche de seguridad al lado, y ya estaba disminuyendo la velocidad cuando ocurrió el accidente. Lo vi en directo, así como las imágenes a bordo que se recuperaron. Puedo decir al 100% sin ninguna duda que ella hizo todo exactamente como se suponía que debía hacerlo", defendió.
