Nuevo doblete de Fernando Alonso en una carrera virtual: la segunda victoria, saliendo último

And thats the lead for @alo_oficial - wow! The Race All-Star Series - powered by @ROKiTPhonesUK - 📺 Watch now at:

💻 https://t.co/WdVqh7S2NG

🇺🇸 Live on @ESPN 2

🇬🇧 Live on @Eurosport_UK

#LegendsTrophypic.twitter.com/mXv4HjZpbs