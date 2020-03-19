Muere a los 35 años el futbolista inglés Peter Whittingham tras una caída en un pub

Peter Whittingham, quien fuera jugador del Aston Villa y el Cardiff City, ha muerto a los 35 años tras no poder superar las heridas en la cabeza tras una caída sufrida hace una semana en un bar.
Wittingham era toda una leyenda en el club galés, donde militó durante 10 años y fue uno de los artífices del histórico ascenso del Cardiff a la Premier League en 2013.
Con la camiseta del club galés jugó 459 partidos y marcó 98 goles, lo que le convierten en uno de los futbolistas más importantes de la historia de la entidad.
Tanto la Premier League como el Cardiff han expresado sus condolencias a través de las redes sociales.
"La noticia del fallecimiento repentino e inoportuno de Peter nos ha sacudido hasta nuestros cimientos. Nuestros deseos están con su esposa Amanda, su pequeño hijo y su familia. Les pedimos que respeten la privacidad en este momento cruel y difícil", escribía el Cardiff en sus perfiles.
