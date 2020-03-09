La Kournikova del golf denuncia que fue vetada en un acto benéfico por su escote

La golfista Paige Spiranac vuelve a los titulares pero por algo que nada tiene que ver con la competición. La estadounidense denunció que le prohibieron la participación en un acto benéfico de su deporte por su aspecto, algo que no puede tolerar.
"Quería ayudar a una organización benéfica y quería regalarles palos de golf. Su contestación fue: "Nos encantaría, pero, por la forma en que los miembros de nuestra junta te ven, no puedes ayudar"", reveló Spiranac, conocida como la Kournikova del golf y toda una celebridad en las redes sociales, donde cuenta con millones de seguidores y una legión de fans con los que suma más de 100.000 me gusta en cada una de sus publicaciones.
Episode 3 of my podcast @playingaroundpodcast is out! I went back and forth on which picture to post for this because well this was a really hard episode for me to talk about. It’s all about my nude picture that has been shared around and is on the internet. I decided to pick this picture because I think people see how I am online with this sexy, fun image that I portray and would assume a nude picture to me is nothing. But there’s a distinct difference, one picture I posted, the other I didn’t give consent to be shared. It was a huge invasion of my privacy and I’ve been harassed and black mailed over it for the past 4 years. I’m now owning the nude picture and I feel so much better to have talked about it! Really hope you give it a listen. You can find the podcast anywhere that you listen to your podcasts😌
Ella recalca que "quiero ayudar a los niños que no tienen nada, porque yo crecí sin tener nada" y lamenta que "no lo puedo hacer por mi escote", declara en su podcast 'Playing A Round With Paige Renee'.
En el mismo reconoce que "si uso una camiseta sin mangas ya estoy maldita, y soy la única" y sobre su carácter alocado critica que "nunca voy a sentir que encajo. Soy un paria".
I get out of sync in my swing a lot. My hips spin out, my arms lag behind and I feel stuck. One thing I’m working on is feeling like my back stays to the target a second longer. Something so small can make a big difference! Also I’ll be at the @thegenesisinv! Will any of you be out there? If not, no worries you can follow along on my stories🤗
En el podcast la golfista explica que se siente víctima de su imagen porque "el golf es elitista, sofocante, exclusivo y lo odio porque no soy eso y nunca fui bienvenida. Todavía no soy bienvenida".
Además, lamenta que "el golf es el peor lugar para mí porque soy exactamente lo contrario de todo lo que un golfista debería abarcar, debería ser y no soy".
