La Kournikova del golf denuncia que fue vetada en un acto benéfico por su escote

SportYou  09.03.2020 - 17:51h
Paige Spiranac, en uno de sus famosos posados.
Instagram

La golfista Paige Spiranac vuelve a los titulares pero por algo que nada tiene que ver con la competición. La estadounidense denunció que le prohibieron la participación en un acto benéfico de su deporte por su aspecto, algo que no puede tolerar.

"Quería ayudar a una organización benéfica y quería regalarles palos de golf. Su contestación fue: "Nos encantaría, pero, por la forma en que los miembros de nuestra junta te ven, no puedes ayudar"", reveló Spiranac, conocida como la Kournikova del golf y toda una celebridad en las redes sociales, donde cuenta con millones de seguidores y una legión de fans con los que suma más de 100.000 me gusta en cada una de sus publicaciones.

Ella recalca que "quiero ayudar a los niños que no tienen nada, porque yo crecí sin tener nada" y lamenta que "no lo puedo hacer por mi escote", declara en su podcast 'Playing A Round With Paige Renee'.

En el mismo reconoce que "si uso una camiseta sin mangas ya estoy maldita, y soy la única" y sobre su carácter alocado critica que "nunca voy a sentir que encajo. Soy un paria".

En el podcast la golfista explica que se siente víctima de su imagen porque "el golf es elitista, sofocante, exclusivo y lo odio porque no soy eso y nunca fui bienvenida. Todavía no soy bienvenida". 

Además, lamenta que "el golf es el peor lugar para mí porque soy exactamente lo contrario de todo lo que un golfista debería abarcar, debería ser y no soy".

