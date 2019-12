Doncic suma 17 partidos con al menos 20+5+5 y se queda a sólo uno de igualar a Michael Jordan

The @dallasmavs Luka Doncic is now one game shy of matching Michael Jordan's mark for most consecutive games with at least 20p/5r/5a since the ABA-NBA merger:



18 - Jordan, 1988-89

17 - Russell Westbrook, 2014-15

17 - Doncic, 2019-20*

16 - Westbrook, 2017-18



* active streak