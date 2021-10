Tráiler de 'Wendell & Wild', lo nuevo del director de 'Pesadilla antes de Navidad'

From the 🧠s behind CORALINE & GET OUT, meet WENDELL & WILD (Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele), the hellishly funny demons of a teen named Kat.



Directed by Henry Selick, co-written by Selick & Peele, coming to Netflix in 2022. Keep an 👁 on the boombox: https://t.co/8EE39prpjU pic.twitter.com/MGzDKrxEdL