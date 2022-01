Superhéroes imbatibles: Marvel ha recaudado el 30% de la taquilla estadounidense de 2021

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began, it averaged 5% of the domestic box office, releasing one-to-two films per year.



In 2019, it hit 15% through its three releases.



In 2021, the MCU's four films collected one in every four tickets sold (26%), ranking 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 6th pic.twitter.com/wksWTdXxbz