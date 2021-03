While shooting on location for the original #StarWars in Tunisia-North Africa, Gary Kurtz, George Lucas & I raised a styrofoam cup half-filled with warm champagne to toast Alec Guinness on his 62nd birthday. That was on Friday, April 2nd 1976. (I Googled it) 🎂🍾#TrueStoryhttps://t.co/oA6yZiiaV9