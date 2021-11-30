Primeras reacciones a 'West Side Story': "Un Spielberg superior"

Se ha hecho bastante de rogar. No solo la filmografía entera de Steven Spielberg, que siempre quiso dirigir un musical, sino más aún cuando la pandemia por la Covid-19 aplazó su estreno más de un año entero. West Side Story llegará por fin en menos de un mes a las salas, en concreto el 24 de diciembre.
Los críticos anglosajones que ya han podido ver el filme en su premiere en Los Ángeles han empezado a publicar sus opiniones en redes sociales y estas son, en general, muy positivas, destacando la dirección de Spielberg y a la debutante Rachel Zegler en el papel protagonista de María.
WEST SIDE STORY is *phenomenal.* Steven Spielberg has been talking about making a musical for almost his entire career, and this was worth the wait. This is top-tier Spielberg.— Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) November 30, 2021
Chris Evangelista (Slash Film): "West Side Story es extraordinaria. Steven Spielberg lleva casi toda su carrera hablando sobre hacer un musical y la espera ha merecido la pena. Esto es un Spielberg superior".
Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story 2.0 is an ecstatic act of ancestor-worship: a vividly dreamed, cunningly modified, visually staggering revival, passionately conservative but brilliant. No-one but Spielberg could have brought it off - review later— Peter Bradshaw (@PeterBradshaw1) November 30, 2021
Peter Bradshaw (Guardian): "La West Side Story 2.0 de Steven Spielberg es un arco extático de adoración ancestral: un revival vívidamente soñado, astutamente modificado, visualmente asombroso, apasionadamente conservador pero brillante. Solo Spielberg podría haberlo hecho".
WEST SIDE STORY: If it's not quite essential, it's still tremendously entertaining. Vivid, beautiful work from our greatest living American moviemaker. Invigorating choice to have subtitle-less Spanish comprise ~40% of dialogue. David Alvarez is the breakout, but everyone's aces.— Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) November 30, 2021
Barry Hertz (Globe And Mail): "Aunque no sea esencial, es tremendamente entretenida. Un trabajo intenso y precioso de nuestro mejor director norteamericano vivo. Es una elección estimulante que tenga un 40% de diálogos en español sin subtítulos. David Alvarez es el descubrimiento, pero todos están brillantes".
Embargo lifted: I saw West Side Story tonight and I’m happy to report that musical theater will show up at the Oscars for impeccable visuals, Ariana DeBose is A DAMN STAR and it’s only the beginning for Rachel Zegler. I love this for us.— Ayanna P. (@AyannaPrescod) November 30, 2021
Ayanna Prescod (Variety): "Embargo levantado: He visto West Side Story esta noche y estoy feliz por informar de que el teatro musical estará en los Oscar por las imágenes impecables, Ariana DeBose como una estrella y es solo el principio para Rachel Zegler. Me encanta esto para nosotros".
Spielberg’s West Side Story does understand that the best thing that can happen on film is a bunch of people strutting toward the camera singing in harmony— Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) November 30, 2021
Jackson McHenry (Vulture): "La West Side Story de Spielberg entiende que lo mejor que puede pasar en una película es un puñado de personas pavoneándose hacia la cámara cantando en armonía".
WEST SIDE STORY has rocked my world.— ᶜᴴᴿᴵˢ ˢᵀ ᴸᴬᵂᴿᴱᴺᶜᴱ (@ey2studios) November 30, 2021
Everyone is at the top of their game. Spielberg is a master. Under his direction, Kamiński is a camera wizard, aiming a show-stopping light on the shining star that is @rachelzegler.
So many things to rave over here. Too many to mention. pic.twitter.com/7oYeHM2dJa
Chris Lawrence (Discussing Film): "West Side Story ha sacudido mi mundo. Todo el mundo da lo mejor de sí. Spielberg es un maestro. Bajo su dirección, Kamiński es un mago de la cámara, poniendo el foco sobre la estrella resplandeciente que es Rachel Zegler".
