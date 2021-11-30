Logo del sitio
Primeras reacciones a 'West Side Story': "Un Spielberg superior"

Cinemanía  NOTICIA30.11.2021 - 10:58h
El musical de Steven Spielberg se estrena el 24 de diciembre. 
'West Side Story'
'West Side Story'
Se ha hecho bastante de rogar. No solo la filmografía entera de Steven Spielberg, que siempre quiso dirigir un musical, sino más aún cuando la pandemia por la Covid-19 aplazó su estreno más de un año entero. West Side Story llegará por fin en menos de un mes a las salas, en concreto el 24 de diciembre. 

Los críticos anglosajones que ya han podido ver el filme en su premiere en Los Ángeles han empezado a publicar sus opiniones en redes sociales y estas son, en general, muy positivas, destacando la dirección de Spielberg y a la debutante Rachel Zegler en el papel protagonista de María.

Chris Evangelista (Slash Film): "West Side Story es extraordinaria. Steven Spielberg lleva casi toda su carrera hablando sobre hacer un musical y la espera ha merecido la pena. Esto es un Spielberg superior". 

Peter Bradshaw (Guardian): "La West Side Story 2.0 de Steven Spielberg es un arco extático de adoración ancestral: un revival vívidamente soñado, astutamente modificado, visualmente asombroso, apasionadamente conservador pero brillante. Solo Spielberg podría haberlo hecho". 

Barry Hertz (Globe And Mail): "Aunque no sea esencial, es tremendamente entretenida. Un trabajo intenso y precioso de nuestro mejor director norteamericano vivo. Es una elección estimulante que tenga un 40% de diálogos en español sin subtítulos. David Alvarez es el descubrimiento, pero todos están brillantes". 

Ayanna Prescod (Variety): "Embargo levantado: He visto West Side Story esta noche y estoy feliz por informar de que el teatro musical estará en los Oscar por las imágenes impecables, Ariana DeBose como una estrella y es solo el principio para Rachel Zegler. Me encanta esto para nosotros". 

Jackson McHenry (Vulture): "La West Side Story de Spielberg entiende que lo mejor que puede pasar en una película es un puñado de personas pavoneándose hacia la cámara cantando en armonía". 

Chris Lawrence (Discussing Film): "West Side Story ha sacudido mi mundo. Todo el mundo da lo mejor de sí. Spielberg es un maestro. Bajo su dirección, Kamiński es un mago de la cámara, poniendo el foco sobre la estrella resplandeciente que es Rachel Zegler".

