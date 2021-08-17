Primeras reacciones a 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos': "Las mejores escenas de acción de Marvel"

Tras los retrasos causados por la pandemia, y mientras Marvel y su protagonista Simu Liu dirimen cierto contraste de pareceres sobre su modelo de estreno, Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos avanza hacia su fecha de estreno el 3 de septiembre.
Los críticos anglosajones han empezado a publicar sus opiniones sobre el filme en redes sociales y estas son, de momento, muy positivas. Si las impresiones se confirman, este héroe kungfuteka llegará a la continuidad oficial del MCU con el furor de un dragón…
3 things.— Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) August 17, 2021
1. #shangchi has on the best best #MCU origins I’ve seen.
2. The action in #SahangChi is some of the best I’ve seen in the MCU!
3. @SimuLiu is my favorite actor in the #MCU and is welcomed to karaoke with us at any time! pic.twitter.com/HXgawuIjpn
"Tres cosas: 1 - Shang Chi tiene uno de los mejores orígenes que he visto en el MCU. 2 - ¡La acción está entre la mejor que se ha visto en el MCU! 3 - Simu Liu es mi actor favorito del MCU y puede venirse con nosotros de karaoke cuando él quiera".
#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021
Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero.
Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6
"Shang Chi… es formidable. La película clava todo lo que se le da bien a Marvel (ritmo, humor, personaje) y añade un tipo de acción que nunca antes habíamos visto en el MCU. Un montón de gente va a tener un nuevo héroe Marvel favorito. Más oscura de lo esperado. Divertidísima. Imprescindible para la Fase 4 del MCU".
#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021
"Shang-Chi… es fantástica. Está llena de escenas de lucha INCREÍBLES con una coreografía preciosa y de mujeres cañeras. Quédate con el nombre de Simu Liu si no lo has hecho ya. Marvel tiene otro éxito entre manos".
I WATCHED #SHANGCHI!!!— POC Culture (@POC_Culture) August 17, 2021
It’s an amazing blend of East meets West! Hong Kong martial arts action comes to the #MCU & CHANGES THE GAME!!!
It’s emotional, beautiful & HILARIOUS!
This isn’t like ANY MCU film to date. WOW! #Marvel #MCU @shangchi @MarvelStudios @SimuLiu @awkwafina pic.twitter.com/iEEJ0v1DXA
"¡Una mezcla alucinante de Oriente y Occidente! Las artes marciales y la acción de Hong Kong entra en el MCU y lo cambian todo. Emocional, hermosa e hilarante. No se parece a ninguna película Marvel hasta la fecha. ¡Wow!".
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi— Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021
"Shang-Chi… es FENOMENAL. Puedes venirte arriba. Cada escena de lucha/acción es mejor que la anterior y Simu Liu abraza su rol de superhéroe Marvel. Imaginería alucinante. La banda sonora lo peta. Querrás verla en pantalla grande".
¿Quieres recibir todos los viernes en tu correo las mejores recomendaciones de cine y series? Apúntate a nuestra newsletter.
Comentarios