Logo del sitio
Temas del día
Buscador avanzado

Primeras reacciones a 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos': "Las mejores escenas de acción de Marvel"

Cinemanía  NOTICIA17.08.2021 - 12:07h
El primer título de artes marciales del MCU se estrena el 3 de septiembre en España. 
Simu Liu en 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos'
Simu Liu en 'Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos'
Marvel

Tras los retrasos causados por la pandemia, y mientras Marvel y su protagonista Simu Liu dirimen cierto contraste de pareceres sobre su modelo de estreno, Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos avanza hacia su fecha de estreno el 3 de septiembre. 

Los críticos anglosajones han empezado a publicar sus opiniones sobre el filme en redes sociales y estas son, de momento, muy positivas. Si las impresiones se confirman, este héroe kungfuteka llegará a la continuidad oficial del MCU con el furor de un dragón…

"Tres cosas: 1 - Shang Chi  tiene uno de los mejores orígenes que he visto en el MCU. 2 - ¡La acción está entre la mejor que se ha visto en el MCU! 3 - Simu Liu es mi actor favorito del MCU y puede venirse con nosotros de karaoke cuando él quiera". 

"Shang Chi… es formidable. La película clava todo lo que se le da bien a Marvel (ritmo, humor, personaje) y añade un tipo de acción que nunca antes habíamos visto en el MCU. Un montón de gente va a tener un nuevo héroe Marvel favorito. Más oscura de lo esperado. Divertidísima. Imprescindible para la Fase 4 del MCU". 

"Shang-Chi… es fantástica. Está llena de escenas de lucha INCREÍBLES con una coreografía preciosa y de mujeres cañeras. Quédate con el nombre de Simu Liu si no lo has hecho ya. Marvel tiene otro éxito entre manos". 

"¡Una mezcla alucinante de Oriente y Occidente! Las artes marciales y la acción de Hong Kong entra en el MCU y lo cambian todo. Emocional, hermosa e hilarante. No se parece a ninguna película Marvel hasta la fecha. ¡Wow!". 

"Shang-Chi… es FENOMENAL. Puedes venirte arriba. Cada escena de lucha/acción es mejor que la anterior y Simu Liu abraza su rol de superhéroe Marvel. Imaginería alucinante. La banda sonora lo peta. Querrás verla en pantalla grande". 

¿Quieres recibir todos los viernes en tu correo las mejores recomendaciones de cine y series? Apúntate a nuestra newsletter.

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento Fnac

Disfruta hasta 50% de Ahorro en las Rebajas Fnac 2021

Cupón El Corte Inglés

Ahorra hasta 60% en Cientos de Artículos con ¡Rebajas El Corte Inglés!

Cupón ebay

Hasta 50€ Cupón Descuento Aliexpress en todo lo que buscas para Hogar o Terraza

Cupón Aliexpress

25€ Cupón Aliexpress en lo que prefieras

Código promocional Amazon

35% de descuento en el Especial de la Vuelta al Cole de Amazon

Código Descuento Leroy Merlin

Aprovecha hasta 25% de Ahorro y Entrega Gratuita en las Ofertas de Leroy Merlin
© 20 CINEMANIA MAGAZINE,S.L

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.