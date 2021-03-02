Logo del sitio
La historia de la música clásica según los dibujos animados

Cinemanía NOTICIA02.03.2021 - 12:34h
Las obras maestras de Liszt, Wagner y otros compositores ganan mucho cuando las interpretan Bugs Bunny o Tom y Jerry.
Orquestas sinfónicas, grandes masas corales, valkirias con casco con cuernos… El mundo de la música clásica puede ser intimidante, pero el director de animación Vincent Alexander quiere recordarnos que todos conocemos ya muchas de sus piezas clave gracias a los dibujos animados. 

A lo largo de un inmenso hilo de twitter, Alexander ha identificado algunas de las obras clásicas que han marcado la historia de los 'dibus', bien a través de las selecciones sonoras realizadas por Carl Stalling para Looney Tunes, bien como eje de cortos y escenas memorables. 

Aquí tienes una selección de sus hallazgos, todos ellos a cargo de grandes virtuosos del gag ultraviolento a la par que refinado. Placer para tus oídos… y risas sin parar para tu mandíbula. 

Sin ir más lejos, la Rapsodia Húngara de Franz Listz aparece interpretada tanto por Bugs Bunny como por Tom y Jerry. 

Bugs, todo hay que decirlo, es capaz de decirle "¿Qué hay de nuevo, viejo?" a cualquier compositor. Aquí le tenemos dándole vida a El barbero de Sevilla (Rossini) a dúo con Elmer Fudd. 

Largo at Factotum, el aria más conocida de esa ópera, aparece aquí interpretada nada menos que por un Silvestre al que no le auguramos una gran carrera en el bel canto.

Un clásico cartoon donde los haya: a lo mejor la Danza de los comediantes de Bedrich Smetana no te suena… hasta que la identifiques con los "meep, meep" del Correcaminos y los tortazos de Willie E. Coyote. 

La Obertura de la caballería ligera de Franz von Suppé sería mucho menos popular si no fuera por cortos como este de Disney, con Mickey Mouse intentando dirigir a Goofy. 

Otra obra de Von Suppé, La mañana, la tarde y la noche en Viena, sirvió como acompañamiento a Baton Bunny, un corto que fue interpretado varias veces con música en directo (entre ellas, en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres para la familia real británica). 

Si nos ponemos vieneses, imposible olvidar a Elmer persiguiendo a Bugs Bunny al ritmo de En los bosques de Viena, de Johann Strauss. El clip pertenece a A Corny Concerto, el corto en el que los Looney Tunes se reían de la Fantasía de Disney. 

Alexander recuerda que algunas piezas habrían caído en el olvido de no ser por los dibujos animados. Por ejemplo, este fragmento de Carissima, de Arthur A. Penn. 

Asimismo, aunque Luzia di Lammermoor (Gaetano Donizetti) sea conocida como una obra maestra de la ópera italiana, muchos la asociamos con Bugs Bunny haciéndole perrerías a un tenor. 

Y si ver a Bugs interpretando el Vals del minuto de Frédéric Chopin siempre es un punto, no digamos cuando su público es el mismísimo Mr. Hyde. 

Cuando escuchamos la Canción de cuna de Johannes Brahms en un corto de dibujos, todos sabemos que alguien está durmiendo… y que va a tener un despertar de consecuencias imprevisibles. 

Las melodías de Edvard Grieg, inspiradas en la mitología nórdica, sirvieron para muchos momentos de mal rollo en las Silly Symphonies de Disney, cortos que hicieron historia de la animación. 

Y, sin la obertura del Guillermo Tell de Rossini, las cabalgatas dementes hacia el coscorrón no serían lo mismo. 

Y esta selección no estaría completa sin What's Opera, Doc?, aclamado el corto más gracioso de la historia de Looney Tunes gracias a su inmisericorde parodia de Richard Wagner y El anillo de los nibelungos. Esto sí que es una obra de arte total. 

