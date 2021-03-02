La historia de la música clásica según los dibujos animados

Orquestas sinfónicas, grandes masas corales, valkirias con casco con cuernos… El mundo de la música clásica puede ser intimidante, pero el director de animación Vincent Alexander quiere recordarnos que todos conocemos ya muchas de sus piezas clave gracias a los dibujos animados.
A lo largo de un inmenso hilo de twitter, Alexander ha identificado algunas de las obras clásicas que han marcado la historia de los 'dibus', bien a través de las selecciones sonoras realizadas por Carl Stalling para Looney Tunes, bien como eje de cortos y escenas memorables.
Aquí tienes una selección de sus hallazgos, todos ellos a cargo de grandes virtuosos del gag ultraviolento a la par que refinado. Placer para tus oídos… y risas sin parar para tu mandíbula.
Sin ir más lejos, la Rapsodia Húngara de Franz Listz aparece interpretada tanto por Bugs Bunny como por Tom y Jerry.
THREAD: Lots of us learned classical music from watching old cartoons, so I’m going to identify the pieces that frequently popped up.— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
One of the most recognizable is Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2,” performed by those great piano virtuosos Bugs Bunny and Tom & Jerry. pic.twitter.com/SmyKbMpw3e
Bugs, todo hay que decirlo, es capaz de decirle "¿Qué hay de nuevo, viejo?" a cualquier compositor. Aquí le tenemos dándole vida a El barbero de Sevilla (Rossini) a dúo con Elmer Fudd.
I don’t know who can listen to the famous opera “The Barber of Seville” by Gioachino Rossini without thinking of Bugs Bunny. The way director Chuck Jones synchronizes the slapstick action to the soundtrack is flat-out masterful. pic.twitter.com/t58QbRsmmw— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Largo at Factotum, el aria más conocida de esa ópera, aparece aquí interpretada nada menos que por un Silvestre al que no le auguramos una gran carrera en el bel canto.
An aria of Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” that shows up constantly in animation is “Largo al Factotum,” which introduces the Figaro character. Even the piece’s Wikipedia article credits the tune’s lasting legacy to its use in cartoons. Here are just a few iconic examples: pic.twitter.com/wtUms0adc3— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Un clásico cartoon donde los haya: a lo mejor la Danza de los comediantes de Bedrich Smetana no te suena… hasta que la identifiques con los "meep, meep" del Correcaminos y los tortazos de Willie E. Coyote.
“Dance of the Comedians” by Czech composer Bedřich Smetana (from the comic opera THE BARTERED BRIDE) was used as an unofficial musical theme for the Road Runner cartoons. The propulsive energy of the piece matches well with Wile E. Coyote’s various failures. pic.twitter.com/5iHF49P2El— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
La Obertura de la caballería ligera de Franz von Suppé sería mucho menos popular si no fuera por cortos como este de Disney, con Mickey Mouse intentando dirigir a Goofy.
“The Light Cavalry Overture” by Austrian composer Franz von Suppé was most memorably used in the Mickey Mouse short SYMPHONY HOUR, probably Disney’s funniest cartoon ever, where Goofy breaks all the instruments and the orchestra has to play a wacky Spike Jones-esque rendition. pic.twitter.com/Wr73FMzVYT— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Otra obra de Von Suppé, La mañana, la tarde y la noche en Viena, sirvió como acompañamiento a Baton Bunny, un corto que fue interpretado varias veces con música en directo (entre ellas, en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres para la familia real británica).
Bugs Bunny famously conducted Franz von Suppé’s “Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna” in the classic BATON BUNNY. This cartoon has been screened with live orchestral accompaniment on Broadway, at the Hollywood Bowl, and the Royal Festival Hall for the royal family. pic.twitter.com/8BAe7JgO8b— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Si nos ponemos vieneses, imposible olvidar a Elmer persiguiendo a Bugs Bunny al ritmo de En los bosques de Viena, de Johann Strauss. El clip pertenece a A Corny Concerto, el corto en el que los Looney Tunes se reían de la Fantasía de Disney.
A CORNY CONCERTO, Bob Clampett’s hilarious spoof of Disney’s FANTASIA, brilliantly sets a violent Bugs Bunny chase to Johann Strauss’s peaceful “Tales from the Vienna Woods.” You can make any classical piece better by adding the “b-b-b-b-b” noise. pic.twitter.com/QxHovunpUM— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Alexander recuerda que algunas piezas habrían caído en el olvido de no ser por los dibujos animados. Por ejemplo, este fragmento de Carissima, de Arthur A. Penn.
Some pieces are ONLY famous due to their use in cartoons. I could find almost no information on Arthur A. Penn’s 1907 piece “Carissima,” but cartoon fans will remember its inclusion in this hilarious bit from the Sylvester cartoon BACK ALLEY OPROAR. pic.twitter.com/8RUXwkDNPk— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Asimismo, aunque Luzia di Lammermoor (Gaetano Donizetti) sea conocida como una obra maestra de la ópera italiana, muchos la asociamos con Bugs Bunny haciéndole perrerías a un tenor.
It's strange to be intimately familiar with a piece of music without ever actually knowing what it is. This piece is called "Sextet from Lucia di Lammermoor" by Gaetano Donizetti, but to me it will be "the one where Bugs Bunny ruins that guy's opera." pic.twitter.com/hb7P5IcmqH— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Y si ver a Bugs interpretando el Vals del minuto de Frédéric Chopin siempre es un punto, no digamos cuando su público es el mismísimo Mr. Hyde.
"The Minute Waltz" by Polish composer Frédéric Chopin (or as Bugs would say, "Choppin') is featured in the classic short HYDE AND HARE, where the beautiful trill descends into madness. pic.twitter.com/qoSfY0gxch— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Cuando escuchamos la Canción de cuna de Johannes Brahms en un corto de dibujos, todos sabemos que alguien está durmiendo… y que va a tener un despertar de consecuencias imprevisibles.
The surest way to get a cartoon character to fall asleep is to sing them "Brahms' Lullaby." Also be sure to throw the phrase "close your big bloodshot eyes" in there somewhere. pic.twitter.com/dR8KSnmRav— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Las melodías de Edvard Grieg, inspiradas en la mitología nórdica, sirvieron para muchos momentos de mal rollo en las Silly Symphonies de Disney, cortos que hicieron historia de la animación.
Disney is associated with wholesome family entertainment nowadays, but the studio’s earliest Silly Symphonies focused on dancing skeletons and demons cavorting in the fiery pit of Hell, backed up by macabre melodies from Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg. pic.twitter.com/ega0CkHyJU— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Y, sin la obertura del Guillermo Tell de Rossini, las cabalgatas dementes hacia el coscorrón no serían lo mismo.
"The William Tell Overture" is probably the piece used most often in all of cartoon history. It frequently plays against chases and galloping horses, likely inspired by its use in the Lone Ranger radio show. Daffy Duck's rapid-fire interpretation is genius: pic.twitter.com/B2a7veGR4Z— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
Y esta selección no estaría completa sin What's Opera, Doc?, aclamado el corto más gracioso de la historia de Looney Tunes gracias a su inmisericorde parodia de Richard Wagner y El anillo de los nibelungos. Esto sí que es una obra de arte total.
And last - WHAT'S OPERA, DOC?, a brilliant combination of Wagner and Wabbit. This was voted the greatest cartoon of all time by over 1000 professionals and was the first cartoon preserved by the National Film Registry. How can you hear this music and not sing "Kill da wabbit?" pic.twitter.com/dv2Jfza6EQ— Vincent Alexander (@NonsenseIsland) March 1, 2021
