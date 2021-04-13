'Ejército de los muertos': Los tuiteros se vuelven locos con el tigre zombie de Zack Snyder

Se llama Valentine y, en unos pocos segundos en pantalla, ya ha conquistado a los tuiteros. Nos referimos al tigre zombie que se ha colado en el tráiler de Ejército de los muertos, el regreso al universo de los muertos vivientes de Zack Snyder tras Amanecer de los muertos.
Por lo poco que muestra el primer adelanto del filme de Netflix, que se estrena el 21 de mayo, el felino está la mar de a gusto en una Las Vegas infestada de zombies ágiles y muy despiertos, y se lo va a poner muy difícil al grupo de mercenarios atracadores comandado por Dave Bautista.
¿Que qué se les ha perdido a estos insensatos en la aún más decadente de lo habitual ciudad del pecado? 200 millones de dólares que se encuentran en una cámara acorazada. Varios periodistas que han podido hablar con el director han confirmado el nombre del tigre zombie que ha enamorado a todos, Valentine, así como que solo los pájaros son inmunes al virus.
Por lo pronto, los tuiteros ya han empezado a reaccionar al tráiler y, sin duda, Snyder se han ganado sus corazoncitos cinéfilos con el animal. Recogemos algunos de tuits:
Valentine the zombie tiger! I LOVE HIM #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/HHPe3gY7qk— 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 | #SnyderCut (@theSNYDERVERSE) April 13, 2021
"¡Valentine, el tigre zombie! Me encanta".
Zombie tiger?? TAKE MY MONEY!! #ArmyOfTheDead #ZombieTiger @ZackSnyder @DaveBautista #ZackSnyder #movies #FilmTwitter #horror pic.twitter.com/N2xhj9XHgz— Tony Scipione (@Seven_Soldiers) April 13, 2021
"¿Un tigre zombie? Tomad mi dinero".
Zombie Tiger #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/b2E8eMa6LM— MAK 4000 #BLM #StopAsianhate (@4000Mak) April 13, 2021
"Este es un momento Zack Snyder certificado".
had me at zombie tiger #ArmyOfTheDead #ZackSnyder https://t.co/ebw6NDPW53— Jonathan J. Spiroff (@jonjspiroff) April 13, 2021
"Me ha ganado con el tigre zombie".
ZOMBIE TIGER Y'ALL. #ArmyOfTheDead— Heather Wixson (It's #IndieHorrorMonth!) (@thehorrorchick) April 13, 2021
"¡Un tigre zombie, chicos!".
Its a goddamn Zombie TIGER🔥😭#ArmyOfTheDead is Insane pic.twitter.com/HLWbKz2yu9— 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) April 13, 2021
"Es un puñetero tigre zombie. Ejército de los muertos es una locura".
King Shit #ArmyOfTheDead Zombie Tiger looks cool pic.twitter.com/n5XdggUqnv— MAK 4000 #BLM #StopAsianhate (@4000Mak) April 13, 2021
"El tigre zombie se ve genial".
Yes, there's a Zombie Tiger in #ZackSnyder's #ArmyoftheDead. Its name? Valentine.— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) April 13, 2021
"Sí, hay un tigre zombie en Ejército de los muertos, de Zack Snyder. ¿Su nombre? Valentine".
Who doesn't love a Zombie tiger named Valentine ?#ArmyOfTheDead #ZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/wYDKC0hljp— harshan ⚡ (@SaturnTearz) April 13, 2021
"¿Quién no ama a un tigre zombie llamado Valentine?".
a Zombie Tiger is honestly just the most wild idea i love it so much#ArmyOfTheDead— Luke (@qLxke_) April 13, 2021
"Un tigre zombie es la idea más salvaje que hay. Me encanta".
So... can I adopt a zombie tiger? #ArmyOfTheDead— NQ Cole & Nana 🇺🇸🇨🇿 (@TheNerdQueens) April 13, 2021
"¿Puedo adoptar un tigre zombie?".
Zombie tiger!!! I love him! 😍😍😍 #ArmyOfTheDead #ZackSnyder https://t.co/PSF9ZvbxuB— It Means #RestoreTheSnyderVerse | ZSJL x18 (@MnMJax) April 13, 2021
"¡Un tigre zombie! ¡Me encanta!".
Move over, Shiva. There will be a zombie tiger in #ArmyoftheDead. The only animals with immunity to the virus are birds in this film.— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) April 13, 2021
"Habrá un tigre zombie en Ejército de los muertos. Los únicos animales inmunes al virus son los pájaros en esta película", asegura esta periodista de Insider.
Ejército de los muertos se estrena el 21 de mayo en Netflix.
