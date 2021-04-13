Logo del sitio
'Ejército de los muertos': Los tuiteros se vuelven locos con el tigre zombie de Zack Snyder

Janire Zurbano  NOTICIA13.04.2021 - 18:16h
El tráiler de la película de Snyder para Netflix tiene un protagonista absoluto y se llama Valentine.
Valentine, el tigre zombie
Se llama Valentine y, en unos pocos segundos en pantalla, ya ha conquistado a los tuiteros. Nos referimos al tigre zombie que se ha colado en el tráiler de Ejército de los muertos, el regreso al universo de los muertos vivientes de Zack Snyder tras Amanecer de los muertos. 

Por lo poco que muestra el primer adelanto del filme de Netflix, que se estrena el 21 de mayo, el felino está la mar de a gusto en una Las Vegas infestada de zombies ágiles y muy despiertos, y se lo va a poner muy difícil al grupo de mercenarios atracadores comandado por Dave Bautista.

¿Que qué se les ha perdido a estos insensatos en la aún más decadente de lo habitual ciudad del pecado? 200 millones de dólares que se encuentran en una cámara acorazada. Varios periodistas que han podido hablar con el director han confirmado el nombre del tigre zombie que ha enamorado a todos, Valentine, así como que solo los pájaros son inmunes al virus.

Por lo pronto, los tuiteros ya han empezado a reaccionar al tráiler y, sin duda, Snyder se han ganado sus corazoncitos cinéfilos con el animal. Recogemos algunos de tuits:

"¡Valentine, el tigre zombie! Me encanta". 

"¿Un tigre zombie? Tomad mi dinero". 

"Este es un momento Zack Snyder certificado". 

"Me ha ganado con el tigre zombie".

"¡Un tigre zombie, chicos!".

"Es un puñetero tigre zombie. Ejército de los muertos es una locura". 

"El tigre zombie se ve genial".

"Sí, hay un tigre zombie en Ejército de los muertos, de Zack Snyder. ¿Su nombre? Valentine". 

"¿Quién no ama a un tigre zombie llamado Valentine?". 

"Un tigre zombie es la idea más salvaje que hay. Me encanta". 

"¿Puedo adoptar un tigre zombie?". 

"¡Un tigre zombie! ¡Me encanta!". 

"Habrá un tigre zombie en Ejército de los muertos. Los únicos animales inmunes al virus son los pájaros en esta película", asegura esta periodista de Insider.

Ejército de los muertos se estrena el 21 de mayo en Netflix.

