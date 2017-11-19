El mundo del rock despide a Malcolm Young

Este sábado se conoció la noticia del fallecimiento de Malcolm Young, guitarrista y fundador de la mítica banda AC/DC y multitud de artistas y estrellas de rock han mostrado sus condolencias.

Artistas como Ozzy Osbourne, Duff McKagan, Eddie Van Halen, Gene Simmons, Tom Morello o la banda Def Leppard mostraron su pesar por la muerte de Young.

Rest in rock power AC/DC's #MalcolmYoung, #1 greatest rhythm guitarist in the entire history of rock n roll. THANKYOU for everything. pic.twitter.com/boXBDkJJ6W — Tom Morello (@tmorello) 18 de noviembre de 2017

Wow...just got off stage here in Brisbane Australia (of all places) to the shocking news of Malcolm Young's passing. So sad...one of the great rhythm guitar players of all time. (James Hetfield and Scott Ian would be the 1st to say so themselves...) #RIPMalcolmYoung pic.twitter.com/qZXHIMpktF — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) 18 de noviembre de 2017

I’m sorry to hear about Malcolm Young, a fine player. pic.twitter.com/nxlxTrEZIS — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) 18 de noviembre de 2017

The driving engine of AC/DC has died.A tragic end for a sometimes unsung icon. One of the true greats. RIP. https://t.co/cJe1Xr17IA — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 18 de noviembre de 2017

"I’m sad to hear of the passing of Malcolm Young. It was great to get the opportunity to open for AC/DC on the Highway To Hell tour & we certainly learned a thing or two. He was an incredible guitar player & the glue for that band onstage & off. RIP Malcolm, say hi to Bon." - Joe — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) 18 de noviembre de 2017

Malcolm was a good man. Always a kind hearted soul. finally recall when we took out AC/DC on their first American tour. It will be sadly missed. RIP. https://t.co/InQcTt6LDf — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) 18 de noviembre de 2017

It is a sad day in rock and roll. Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends. — Eddie Van Halen (@eddievanhalen) 18 de noviembre de 2017

So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young. He will be sadly missed. God Bless @ACDC pic.twitter.com/HuEp3kCuyQ — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) 18 de noviembre de 2017

Heavy heart hearing of Malcolm Young’s passing.Not only did he co- found one of the greatest bands in the world he co wrote the songs that inspired many of us to wanna be in a band.Condolences to his whole family,band mates and fans. RIP bad ass. — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) 18 de noviembre de 2017

Sincerest condolences going out to the Young family today. Malcolm Young sadly passing too soon. Love ya Angus! pic.twitter.com/a3naL0CvdA — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) 18 de noviembre de 2017

Malcolm is gone, and although his music lives on, there are no words to express this sadness. Bittersweet as it is, I’m happy he’s free from the dementia and in Heaven with Bon and his brother George. I owe so much to Malcolm Young... https://t.co/soxrFpQsmJ pic.twitter.com/YmUI6IH5sG — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 18 de noviembre de 2017

Our Thoughts & Prayers Are With His Family, Friends & Fans...Great Guy ...A Pleasure To Know...Truly Missed, Malcolm...XX https://t.co/1ECM7urBN8 — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) 18 de noviembre de 2017