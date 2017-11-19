El mundo del rock despide a Malcolm Young

Angus y Malcolm Young, en una foto de archivo cuando inauguraron su calle en Leganés. (EFE)

Este sábado se conoció la noticia del fallecimiento de Malcolm Young, guitarrista y fundador de la mítica banda AC/DC y multitud de artistas y estrellas de rock han mostrado sus condolencias.

Artistas como Ozzy Osbourne, Duff McKagan, Eddie Van Halen, Gene Simmons, Tom Morello o la banda Def Leppard mostraron su pesar por la muerte de Young.

