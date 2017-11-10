La actriz Lupita Nyong'o acusa a una revista de moda de retocar su pelo sin su permiso

La joven actriz Lupita Nyong'o ha sido víctima del retoque fotográfico para una revista de moda. Así lo ha hecho saber a través de sus redes sociales, donde se muestra "muy enfadada".
La intérprete protagoniza el número de noviembre de la revista Grazia y, según se puede ver en la publicación que ha compartido, se ha decidido quitar su coleta y alisar más su pelo.
Nyong'o asegura que han realizado esos cambios "para tener una visión más eurocéntrica de cómo luce un pelo bonito". "Si me hubieran consultado, habría explicado que no puedo apoyar ni tolerar la omisión de mi herencia nativa", apunta.
"Abrazo mi herencia natural pese a haber crecido pensando que la piel clara y el pelo sedoso eran los estándares de belleza. Ahora sé que mi piel oscura y mi pelo intratable también son bellos", remata.
As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are. I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like. Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture. #dtmh
