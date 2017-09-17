  1. Redes

Dinosaurios contra robots: dos museos de Londres se enzarzan en una guerra en Twitter

Museos
Montaje fotográfico con las fachadas de los museos de Historia Natural (izquierda) y el de Ciencias (derecha) de Londres. (WIKIPEDIA)
Entre muchas otras cosas, Londres es conocida por sus impresionantes museos. Dos de ellos, el de Historia Natural y el de Ciencias, se enzarzaron esta semana en una curiosa guerra en Twitter, para ver cuál de los dos derrotaría al otro en un posible conflicto.

Todo empezó cuando un tuitero se preguntó en Twitter "Quién ganaría en una batalla entre el personal del Museo de Ciencias y el Museo de Historia Natural, qué elementos os ayudarían a salir victoriosos?". El primero en responder fue el Museo de Historia Natural: "Tenemos dinosarios, no hay competencia", a lo que el de Ciencias replicó: "El Museo de Historia Natural está lleno de viejos fósiles. Nosotros tenemos robots, un (avión) Spitfire y antiguos venenos. ¡Boom!". A partir de ahí, empezó un intercambio de tuits que sirvió para mostrar algunas de las maravillas que albergan estos museos.

