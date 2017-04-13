Haneke, Coppola o Hazanavicius, en una competición de Cannes sin hispanos

Michel Haneke, Sofia Coppola y Michel Hazanavicius son algunos de los directores que competirán por la Palma de Oro en la 70 edición del Festival de Cannes, en la que no hay ningún cineasta hispanoamericano.

Coppola llevará a la sección oficial The Beguiled, mientras que Haneke estará representado por Happy End y Hazanavicius por Le redoutable, en una edición que se celebrará del 17 al 28 de mayo.

Películas a concurso en el Festival de Cannes

Loveless (sans amour) - Andrey Zvyagintsev

God time - Fratelli Safdie

You were never really there -Lynne Ramsay

L'amour double - François Ozon

Jupiter's Moon - Kornel Mandruzco

Gentle creature - Sergei Loznitsa

The Killing of a Sacred deer - Yorgos Lanthimos

Radiance - Naomi Kawase

The day after - Hong Sangsoo

Le redoutable - Michel Hazanavicius

Wonderstruck - Todd Haynes

Happy end - Michael Haneke

Rodin - Jacques Doillon

The biguiled - Sophia Coppola

120 battement par minute - Robert Campillo

Okja - Bong Joo-Ho

In the fade - Fatih Akin

The Meyerowitz Stories - Noah Baumbach