Haneke, Coppola o Hazanavicius, en una competición de Cannes sin hispanos

Michel Haneke, Sofia Coppola y Michel Hazanavicius son algunos de los directores que competirán por la Palma de Oro en la 70 edición del Festival de Cannes, en la que no hay ningún cineasta hispanoamericano.
Coppola llevará a la sección oficial The Beguiled, mientras que Haneke estará representado por Happy End y Hazanavicius por Le redoutable, en una edición que se celebrará del 17 al 28 de mayo.
Películas a concurso en el Festival de Cannes
Loveless (sans amour) - Andrey Zvyagintsev
God time - Fratelli Safdie
You were never really there -Lynne Ramsay
L'amour double - François Ozon
Jupiter's Moon - Kornel Mandruzco
Gentle creature - Sergei Loznitsa
The Killing of a Sacred deer - Yorgos Lanthimos
Radiance - Naomi Kawase
The day after - Hong Sangsoo
Le redoutable - Michel Hazanavicius
Wonderstruck - Todd Haynes
Happy end - Michael Haneke
Rodin - Jacques Doillon
The biguiled - Sophia Coppola
120 battement par minute - Robert Campillo
Okja - Bong Joo-Ho
In the fade - Fatih Akin
The Meyerowitz Stories - Noah Baumbach
