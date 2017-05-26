"Fuiste una leyenda": La emotiva carta de despedida del hermano de Nicky Hayden

Roger Hayden, hermano menor del piloto de motociclismo Nicky Hayden, fallecido este lunes tras se atropellado cuando montaba en bicicleta, ha publicado en su cuenta de Instagram un emotivo texto, a modo de despedida a su hermano.
Roger acompaña la carta de una fotografía en la que puede verse a ambos celebrando el campeonanto del mundo de MotoGP conseguido por Nicky en Valencia en 2006. "Fuiste una leyenda como piloto y como hermano", escribe.
La publicación, en inglés, tiene ya más de 23.000 'me gusta'. Esta es la traducción al castellano:
Nicky, hermano, se suponía que nuestra historia no tenía que acabar así. Eras campeón del mundo por algo. Nunca he conocido a nadie con tantas ganas de competir como tú. Recuerdo que cuando compartíamos habitación siempre estabas estudiando las notas que tomabas. Teníamos 12 ó 13 años.
Nunca olvidaré aquel lunes por la mañana, justo después de que ganases el campeonanto del mundo, cuando me despertaste para salir a correr. Esas cosas son las que te diferenciaban del resto, las que te hacían una leyenda. Podría seguir...
Nos has hecho mejores a todos. Porque cuando tú no estabas, cogíamos nuestras motos o nuestras bicis y practicábamos para poder estar a tu altura la próxima vez que saliésemos contigo a la carretera.
Sacaste lo mejor de mí, pero, lo más importante, te recordaré por el tipo de hermano que eras. Fuiste una leyenda como piloto y como hermano. Estuviste siempre a mi lado, pasase lo que pasase en mi vida. Querías ayudar, y me alegro de que pudieses ver mi mejor cara en estos dos últimos años, no solo con la moto sino, sobre todo, sin ella.
Podría quedarme sentado todo el día, preguntándome el porqué, pero prefiero sentirme agradecido por haber tenido un hermano como tú durante 33 años. Y no te preocupes, yo me encargo de las sobrinas. Nada de novios hasta que vayan a la universidad. Y a los sobrinos les enseñaré lo que hace falta para ser un campeón, en cualquier faceta de la vida que ellos elijan.
Esta foto es especial para mí, porque, después de una temporada de mala suerte, y cuando parecía que se te escapaba el título mundial, yo te agarré justo así y te dije que todavía iba a ser tu año, y eso fue lo primero que hiciste también tú cuando te vi en el podio. Dímelo otra vez...
Incluso en estos momentos tan increíblemente difíciles, no he perdido mi fe. Creo que si Dios te ha traído hasta aquí, también va a guiarte ahora. Hasta que volvamos a pilotar juntos.
Te quiero.
Nicky my brother, our story wasn't suppose to end like this. You were world champ for a reason. I've never met someone with the desire for racing bikes like you. I remember growing up we shared a room and you studying notes you took from the previous race and we were 12-13 years old, I'll never forget the Monday morning after you won the world championship, you woke me up to go running. That's what separated you from the rest and made you a legend. I could go on. You made everyone here better, cause when you wasn't here, we were riding or cycling to close the gap for when we road with you again,. You pushed me to my best, but more importantly I'll remember what kind of brother you were. You were legend of a racer and a brother. You were there for me no matter what was going on in life. You wanted to help, I'm glad you were able to see me at my best these past couple years, not just on the bike, but mainly off it. I can sit here and ask why all day, but instead I want to be thankful for having a brother like you for 33 years. Don't worry I got the nieces handled. No boyfriends till they're in college and I'll teach the nephews what it takes to be a champion in whatever they decide. This picture is special to me, because after some bad luck and it looked like your world title was over, I grabbed you like this and told you it was still your year, and that was the first thing you did to me when I saw you at the podium. Tell me it back. Even during this incredibly difficult time I still have my faith, I believe if god will bring you to it, he will bring you through it. Till we ride again I love you. #letsgetit #69
¡Sé el primero en hacerlo!